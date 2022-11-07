Midterm elections: This is how Latinos have voted in the last 10 years

"The idea of unity, Latino unity, not all Latinos accept it. People have multiple identities. And we are starting to see many more last-generation Latinos, who are further and further away from the arrival of an immigrant," Sergio García-Ríos, political scientist at Cornell University and director of polls for Univisión, said to CNN.

And it is that although the Latino vote was frequently associated with the Democratic party, in recent years its decision has been disputed by the Republicans, demonstrating that Hispanics have different interests and aspirations, as well as very diverse opinions regarding issues of national interest, including the fate of the migrants themselves.

Taking into account that Tuesday, November 8 is the last day to vote in these elections that will define control of Congress, CNN presented a report on how Latinos have voted in the last 10 years.

Latinos and their support for Obama in 2012

During the 2012 presidential election, Barack Obama achieved the highest percentage of the national vote among Latinos seen by a Democratic candidate since 1996.

According to polls, for the elections that secured his second term as President, Hispanics represented 10% of the electorate, while 71% of voters in these communities voted for Obama over the 27% who voted for Republican candidate Matt Romney.

This is how the Latino vote stood out in the key states of those elections:

Colorado — 75% of the vote, versus 23% for the Republican.

Nevada — 70% for Obama vs. 25% for Romney.

Florida — Obama got 60% while Romney got 39%.

2016 - Trump's victory despite his anti-immigrant speech

Although a generalized rejection by the Hispanic community was expected of proposals such as the construction of a border wall between Mexico and the United States, the Latino vote, although a higher percentage went to the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton (66%), it was well below the figures reached by Obama in the previous period.

Additionally, these elections marked a historic increase in Latino voter turnout across the country, reaching 11% of the Latino electorate in November 2016, compared to 10% in 2012.

Midterm Elections 2018

For these elections, the voting population of Latino origin had already become a powerful force in U.S. politics, representing 12.8% of all voters.

According to Pew Research data, 48% of Latino registered voters said the Democratic Party cares more about Latinos than the Republican Party, while 32% thought there was no difference between the parties, and only 14% believed the Republican Party had more concern.

In a midterm in which the Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives, about 69% of Latinos voted for the blues, while 29% did so for the Republicans.

A record was also set in 2018 when 40% of Hispanics eligible to vote exercised their right, which represented an increase of close to 50% since 2014.

Support to Trump in 2020

In these elections, which were notable for their high Hispanic turnout, approximately 32 million people voted.

Despite the fact that the Republican candidate lost the 2020 elections, he won more votes among Latino communities in key states, obtaining 32% of the Latino vote compared to 28% that he obtained four years earlier.

For his part, Biden kept 66% of the Latino vote, the same amount that Hillary Clinton obtained in the previous election.

“After giving Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives more than 60% of their vote in 2020, Latinos are moving even further to the right: A recent poll by The Wall Street Journal found that Latino voters are divided by equal between the two parties in their options for Congress in 2022, with 22% still undecided,” highlighted CNN.