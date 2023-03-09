Mexico allocates $250,000 to reduce arms trafficking from the U.S.

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) sealed an alliance with the civil association Global Action on Gun Violence (GAGV) in a new approach to combating arms trafficking coming from the U.S.

With the aim of reducing deaths and injuries from firearms that arrive in Mexico from the United States, Forbes recently shared excerpts a document that highlights the request for a series of actions aimed exclusively at preventing and reducing the amount of guns moving south across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Considering the best practices established in the United States, in order to ensure the execution of the activities, projects, and services carried out by GAGV under this agreement, the SRE makes available the total amount of $250,000,” reads part of the agreement delivered by the Foreign Ministry to the United States Department of Justice.

The agreement

Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and GAGV expressed their willingness to share and obtain information, strategies, and tactics to solve problems caused by the illegal trade of firearms.

In addition to recognizing the experience and knowledge of GAGV and its staff, who have committed to delivering an analysis of the causes, as well as offering solutions to armed violence, Mexican authorities have also been working since August 2022 with the law firm Hilliard & Shadowen LLP to file a complaint in U.S. courts against 11 arms manufacturers, distributors and dealers.

Among some of the commitments made by GAGV include the publication of reports on the characteristics and consequences of arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico, and a report on civil liability litigation in response to violent military response, including possible actions and procedures that can be taken by countries and people outside of the United States.

It will also present a report on the manufacture, distribution, design and sale of military-style assault rifles and sniper rifles, and other military weapons and high-capacity ammunition, seeking to expose the links of the arms industry with extremist, racist, criminal elements, and with the marketing and sale of weapons over the Internet.

From @keegan_hamilton @VICENews report, "How Mexican Drug Cartels Smuggle Thousands of Guns From The US"



VICE: Tell me about the rifle you have in front of you right now. What is it?

Cartel commander: It's an AK-47. This rifle comes from the U.S.https://t.co/2JAUZyUwIO pic.twitter.com/E4VK5h0Hao — Global Action on Gun Violence (@actiononguns) February 26, 2023

A dangerous list

Forbes also highlighted figures provided by Esteban Hernández López, president of the Mexican Association of Automotive Armorers (AMBA), which indicate that out of the 1,465 criminal attacks registered against vehicles in different states of Mexico, at least 1,099 were committed with short weapons, and 366 with long weapons.

The following list shows the U.S.-made weapons most used by criminal organizations in Mexico according to Hernández:

Short weapons — 9mm caliber with 295 cases; .22 revolvers with 150 rounds; .380 pistols with 111 bouts; the .45 with 106 events; 38 Special on 90 attacks; .38 Super in 63 cases; the .25 in 48 events; the .32 in 45 events; a .40 in 39 events; the .357 in 29 events; the submachine guns in 22 occurrences; the .44 in 6 attacks; the 10 mm in 3 cases; and the .41 in 2 events.

Long weapons — The AK 47 7.62 x 39 assault rifle ranks first with 148 cases; the AR 15 5.56 x 45 caliber .223 in 131 events; the fragmentation grenade in 33 events; 22 caliber rifle in 19 occurrences; the .50 caliber Barrett in 13 events; the 12 gauge shotgun in 9 events; the 7.62 X 51 FAL in 8 events; 30 caliber rifle in 4 events; Five Seven P90 in 1 case.

Specific actions

GAGV will advise, facilitate, and direct Mexico's communications with U.S. federal, state, and local agencies, as well as officials, NGOs, and individuals to address gun violence.

The U.S.-based organization will also hold seminars, roundtables, presentations, conferences, study groups, and specialized forums at universities and in the media on negligent and illegal commercial practices by U.S. arms companies that promote arms trafficking with Mexico.

GAGV will also: