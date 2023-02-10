LIVE STREAMING
Biden's call to get more funding for mental health in schools is welcomed

The creation of a grant to support the hiring of expert staff to address the problem was announced.

In the middle of his State Of The Union (SOTU) address, the President of the United States acknowledged the debt that the government owes to young people, highlighting the increasing rates of anxiety and depression among children and adolescents, something that should be one of the main concerns from the country.

Biden noted:

When millions of young people are struggling with bullying, violence, trauma, we owe them greater access to mental health care at school.

Resource allocation

Moving to action, President Biden announced that the U.S. Department of Education will develop a $280 million grant program to help schools hire more mental health counselors.

Biden's announcement to address the mental health crisis and provide better wellness for students builds on a commitment made last year, in which he asked for $1 billion to help schools hire more mental health and support professionals to the students.

“We must finally hold social media companies accountable for the experiment they are running on our children for profit,” added Biden.

White House endorsement

Parallel to the announcement made by Biden, from Washington they published some of the measures that are beginning to be taken around this initiative:

  • The White House directed the U.S. Department of Education to establish a $280 million grant program to increase the number of mental health care professionals in high-need districts and strengthen the school-based mental health professional pipeline.
  • The Education Department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will issue guidance and propose a rule to “remove red tape” so schools can more easily provide health care to students and bill Medicaid.
  • The health and human services department will launch a Children and Youth Resilience Prize Challenge, awarding $750,000 to a pilot program that promotes resilience among young people.
  • The president called for bipartisan support from Congress to ban online advertising targeted at young people and children and enact strong protections for youth and children’s privacy, health, and safety online. 

Reactions to the Announcement 

Effective School Solutions, the leading provider of school mental health services for K-12 districts, issued a statement supporting President Biden's call for increased funding for school mental health programs during his SOTU.

“Addressing the mental health of young people is one of the biggest public health challenges of our time, and schools are an incredibly effective and equitable delivery point for support services,” said Duncan Young, Effective Schools Solutions CEO.

Underscoring that COVID-19 relief funds will expire next year, Effective School Solutions recently launched a new funding guide and consulting service to help schools maximize state and federal services, as well as other funding resources for students' mental health.

Likewise, a survey commissioned by the organization highlights:

  • Nearly 50% of school administrators believe funding is a top concern in addressing the student mental health crisis
  • More than 55% do not have enough information on how to access current financing

“We need to increase access to funding sources at the federal and state levels to support and expand school mental health programs and staffing and ensure that every child has the care they deserve. Policymakers can make a critical difference in the lives of young people by committing the proper funds to ensure the longevity of school-based mental health services,” added Young.

