Crisis in Peru: Machu Picchu closes and tourists are trapped

Due to the anti-government demonstrations that have already completed more than a month in the South American country and that seek to promote the departure of President Dina Boluarte, as well as the dissolution of Congress to advance new elections, last Saturday the measure was taken to close the iconic Inca citadel where, according to the minister of Tourism, Luis Fernando Helguero, more than 400 travelers were in the area without being able to leave.

According to AP, Helguero pointed out that the closure of the ruins of Machu Picchu had occurred to protect the safety of tourists and the population in general, but it is also a measure promoted by the temporary closure of the train station, which reported damages on the railways, and due to obstructions on the highways and the indefinite suspension of flights and other public transport services.

#Puno | Las pérdidas económicas, debido al bloqueo de vías, perjudican drásticamente a las familias que dependen directa e indirectamente del #turismo. ¡La economía no puede ni debe parar! El diálogo y la paz son la única vía para sacar adelante al #Perú. pic.twitter.com/huKZByIhmu — MINCETUR (@MINCETUR) January 6, 2023

Country in Suspense

The official closure of one of the most desirable tourist destinations in all of Latin America occurred the same day that the police carried out an operation with a small tank and arrested more than 100 people who were staying at the facilities of the Universidad Nacional de San Marcos, the most important public educational institution in Lima, and which, according to the authorities, participated in large demonstrations.

One of the scenarios where some of the strongest confrontations have occurred is precisely Cusco, where Machu Picchu is located, a city where protesters forced an almost general blockade of transport services.

The ministry of Culture assured that tourists who had already purchased tickets to Machu Picchu from Saturday until a month after the protests end will be able to get a full refund.

The protests, which were initially concentrated in the capital and in southern Peru, have already left more than 55 people dead and at the moment there does not seem to be a point of consensus between the protesters and the Boluarte administration.

The parties do not yield

After the police assault operation on the university campus, hundreds of protesters went to their offices where they chanted “Freedom” and “We are students, not terrorists,” while demanding the release of the detainees.

#Perú #CIDH expresa su preocupación por la incursión policial, desalojo y detenciones masivas en la Universidad de San Marcos; exhorta con urgencia al Estado a rendir cuentas sobre los hechos y garantizar la integridad y debido proceso de todas las personas. pic.twitter.com/bhIb3Ql4hy — CIDH - IACHR (@CIDH) January 21, 2023

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed its concern about this police incursion and the massive arrests, while asking the State to guarantee due process for all people.