ILO forecasts slight increase in employment in Latin America by 2023

According to the global report on world labor market prospects recently presented by the International Labor Organization (ILO), after a period of regional growth in employment of 6,4% in 2021, and 4,9% in 2022, a sharp slowdown is expected.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO’s CEO, said:

The need to promote decent work and social justice is clear and pressing.

The report, which underlines that world employment could grow by only 1,0% in 2023, a notable slowdown from the growth rate of 2,3% in 2022, forecasts for Latin America a small increase of 0,9 % in 2023, which represents 2,9 million new jobs, as well as 1,4% for 2024, generating 4,6 million jobs by then.

Likewise, the report highlights that, with a figure of 22 million, there will be a stabilization of the current number of unemployed in Latin America, both for this year and for the next.

“The current global economic slowdown is likely to force more workers to accept lower-quality jobs, poorly paid and lacking job security and social protection, thus accentuating inequalities exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis,” said the ILO.

More figures

The report, which points to political uncertainties and inflation as the main causes of this phenomenon in the region, presents these other figures that attract attention:

Unemployment rate will remain stable at 7% these two years, below the percentage prior to the pandemic (8% in 2019).

ILO calculates that in Latin America 16,3% of the active population, about 57,1 million people, are unemployed.

Informality rate, for its part, stands at 53,7%.

Harsh outlook for women

“The situation of women and young people in the labor market is particularly adverse. Globally, the labor force participation rate for women reached 47,4% in 2022, compared with 72.3% for men. This difference of 24.9 percentage points implies that for every economically inactive man there are two women in the same situation,” highlighted the report.

For its part, the unemployment rate in the young population (between 15 and 24 years old) is 3 times higher than that of adults, where around 23,5% neither work, nor study, nor are part of any training program.

Global picture

Globally, the ILO forecasts an increase in the number of unemployed, reaching an unemployment rate of 5,8%, which represents close to 208 million people, thus reversing the downward trend observed between 2020 and 2022.

Among the main causes that contribute to this phenomenon, the organization highlighted:

Inflation

Significant drops in income

New geopolitical tensions

The conflict in Ukraine

The uneven recovery after the pandemic

Persistent bottlenecks in global supply chains

“This expected moderate increase is largely due to the low supply of labor in high-income countries. This would reverse the downward trend in global unemployment recorded from 2020 to 2022. As a result, globally there will continue to be 16 million more unemployed people than in the reference period prior to the crisis (value compared to 2019),” added the report.

For his part, Houngbo added: "Overcoming all these challenges requires us to collaborate to facilitate the establishment of a new contract on a global scale that promotes social justice."