The U.S. Secretary of State will be in Latin America next week

"Secretary Blinken's meetings will focus on our shared priorities of supporting strong democratic governments and respect for human rights throughout the Western Hemisphere, addressing the climate crisis, supporting regional efforts to address irregular migration, and implementing a holistic approach to counter drug trafficking and address its health, safety and environmental impacts," the press release highlights.

I’m heading to Colombia, Chile, and Peru for meetings with some of our closest partners in the Americas. In Peru, I look forward to participating in the @OAS_official General Assembly to reinforce our commitment to equity and inclusion for all people across our hemisphere. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 30, 2022

Colombia

According to the statement, Blinken's first stop will be next Monday in Colombia, where he will meet with President Gustavo Petro, Vice President Francia Márquez and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, a stay that will last until Tuesday, October 4.

It is important to note that the U.S. State Department ratified its support for the Colombian government regarding the peace agreement signed in 2016

Chile

On Wednesday, October 5, Blinken will land in Chile to meet with President Gabriel Boric and Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola.

The State Department highlighted:

He will also meet with alumni of the US-sponsored Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative, with whom he will discuss how their innovations bring economic growth and positive change to their communities.

Peru

Blinken's tour will end in Peru, where he will lead the U.S. delegation to the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The official will also hold talks in Lima with President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, César Landa, on the increase in regional security, the strengthening of democratic governance, the protection of the environment, and the promotion of inclusive economic development.