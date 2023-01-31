Texas appoints 'Czar' to promote construction of wall on border with Mexico

Through a press conference at a point close to the construction of this border dividing structure, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, appointed Mike Banks, a retired border guard with more than 20 years of experience in immigration matters, as the first to hold this position.

Abbott stated:

For nearly two years, the State of Texas has taken unprecedented, historic action under Operation Lone Star in response to the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border.

Construction advances

The presentation of the border "Czar" took place in the city of San Benito, in the extreme south of the country, where the Governor also visited the area to supervise the installation of a portion of the wall.

The governor made the announcement alongside Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) director Steve McCraw, and Texas Military Department (TMD) Major General Thomas Suelzer.

“To continue doing what no other state in the history of our country has done to secure the border, I hired Mike Banks as the State of Texas' first-ever Border Czar. As an award-winning Border Patrol Agent, with decades of federal law enforcement and border security experience, Mike is the perfect choice to oversee Texas' fight against the surge of illegal immigration, lethal drugs, and deadly weapons flowing into our state and nation. I have no doubt that Mike's strong record of leadership and wealth of experience will provide Texans—and Americans—the level of border security expertise they deserve from a proper Border Czar,” added Abbott.

MAJOR NEWS: Announcing Texas’ first-ever Border Czar!



With 20+ years in Border Patrol & law enforcement, Mike Banks is the perfect choice to oversee our fight against the surge of illegal immigration, deadly drugs, & weapons at our border.



More: https://t.co/6At4BFuWfQ pic.twitter.com/tdCpg83RAq — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 30, 2023

As part of “Operation Lone Star,” launched in 2021 to combat migrants crossing illegally into Texas from Mexico, the Czar will work alongside the Texas Department of the Military and Public Safety.

"I am humbled to be selected by Governor Abbott for this opportunity. Protecting our nation’s border is something I have dedicated the last 23 years of my life to, and I am very passionate about it. I look forward to strengthening our relationships with law enforcement partners and the community, leveraging all that we can to further protect our great state of Texas and the United States,” expressed Banks after his naming.

Challenge to Biden

Abbott, who is one of the promoters of the strict border control measures promoted in the past administration, and one of the harshest critics of Biden, whom he blames for the growing irregular migration in the country, assured that the procedures have been accelerated to acquire the rights to some of the land where the construction will extend.

“Banks will report directly to Governor Abbott and ensure border security strategies are fully executed in Texas in the absence of meaningful federal action,” points out the statement.

The border line between Mexico and the United States has an extension of approximately 1,900 milles, which represents more than half of Texas.