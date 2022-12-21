A law with the name of Latino judge Esther Salas’ son, murdered in an attack directed at her, was passed

The Daniel Anderl Court Security and Privacy Act, which specifically prohibits the selling, trading, transferring or purchasing of judges’ personal information online, while allowing them to request their information be taken down if it is publicly available and authorizes the U.S. Marshals Service to hire additional analysts, security specialists and other personnel to help prevent threats to these servers, was approved last Monday by Congress.

The law, named after the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, who was killed in an attack on her at their New Jersey residence by an aggrieved former litigator in July 2020.

Through a statement posted by NBCNews, Salas, the first U.S. Hispanic district judge in New Jersey, expressed: “By passing this crucial legislation, Congress has taken a solid step in preserving our democracy by protecting federal judges and their families. The law will undoubtedly make it harder for violent individuals to find judges’ addresses and other personal information online.”

About the crime

As Salas and her husband, Mark Anderl, celebrated her son's 20th birthday, in July 2020, a man posing as a delivery man came to the front door of her home, rang the doorbell, and shot fatally to Daniel.

The attacker, an anti-feminist activist and lawyer who had expressed hatred against Salas online and in a misogynistic book he wrote years after she presided over a civil case in which he was representing, carried out the attack after finding her address and personal information online, authorities said.

Salas, who was in the basement of her home, was unharmed, while her husband was wounded with three shots. The crime was classified as a hate crime.

It has been nearly two and a half years since Daniel Anderl was taken from Judge Salas and her husband Mark, a tragedy that no parent should endure. When @POTUS signs this bill into law, Daniel’s legacy to protect judges and their families will forever be etched in law. pic.twitter.com/7lHCXPScmz — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 17, 2022

Political support

The hate crime led Salas and her husband to contact federal representatives from New Jersey: Sens. Bob Menéndez and Cory Booker, and Rep. Mikie Sherrill, all Democrats.

Sherrill led the effort to pass the legislation in the House, while Booker and Menéndez concentrated efforts in the Senate.

“With tonight's passage of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, I kept my promise to Judge Esther Salas to honor her beloved Daniel's legacy. We remain forever indebted to Judge Salas and Mark for turning their grief into purpose,” Menéndez wrote on his Twitter account following the passage of the measure as part of the annual defense authorization bill.

Hoping that President Joe Biden signs the bill into law soon, Salas appreciated the support of both parties, who put aside their differences, to move this effort forward.

“We can't forget that Judge Salas was not just targeted for being a judge. She was targeted for being a woman on the bench, and specifically one of only two Latina judges in the District Court of New Jersey. Judge Salas and her family were victims of a horrific hate crime,” added Menéndez.