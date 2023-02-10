LIVE STREAMING
Political prisoners released in Nicaragua on a plane heading to the U.S.
222 political prisoners released and exiled in Nicaragua

They were declared 'traitors to the country,' stripped of their nationality and permanently disqualified from holding public service positions.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 10, 2023

The decision was made by the Nicaraguan National Assembly, controlled by the ruling party, which approved a reform to the Constitution that allowed them to issue verdicts and suspend the citizen rights of those released.

Juan Carlos Arce, from the Nicaragua Nunca Más Human Rights Collective, told CNN:

In the recent history of Latin America there is no precedent of exile like the one that occurred in Nicaragua.

Europe applauded the release

Through a statement, the European Union (EU) stressed that, although it felt "satisfaction and relief" for the release of the opponents in Nicaragua, they should not have spent a single day in prison.

The EU, which considered the measure a positive step that should be endorsed with a more open dialogue, also rejected the decision to deprive the former prisoners of their Nicaraguan citizenship and their civil and political rights.

In addition to thanking the Biden administration for offering the North American territory to receive the former prisoners, the EU reminded the government of Daniel Ortega that the organization is open to dialogue, "as long as it is through appropriate diplomatic channels and in a respectful manner."

21 officials and members of the Ortega family, including the children and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, as well as three Nicaraguan entities, are part of a list of people on whom the EU maintains active sanctions, a package of measures that was renewed for one year in October of last year.

For its part, the Spanish government, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, indicated that it will offer nationality to the 222 political prisoners released by Nicaragua.

Humanitarian effort

"We cannot believe it. Today an unimaginable, unfair, unacceptable torture ends, which should never have been committed against more than 250 Nicaraguans, political prisoners of an implacable regime," Elektra Lagos, director of the International Human Rights Network RIDH-, told DW.

Although the Ortega government assures that the decision is not due to any agreement with Washington, some sources indicate that this release is due to a possible exchange with the United States and the European Union, an initiative that would seek the reduction of international sanctions.

From the European Parliament, the Spanish MEP Soraya Rodríguez, from the liberal bloc, told DW that before initiating any type of dialogue or recognition with the Nicaraguan government, they demanded the safe return of the exiles to their country.

Relations between Nicaragua and the EU deteriorated dramatically in 2022 after the government in Managua declared the bloc's representative in that country, Bettina Muscheidt, persona non grata.

