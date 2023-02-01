New Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2022 reveals instability in the Americas

Recently published by Transparency International with the information collected last year, the CPI shows that the negative figures of this scourge remain stagnant in the region.

Exposing a renewed cycle of corruption directly associated with organized crime and political instability, the report highlights that throughout Latin America leaders have not taken decisive action, either to curb the phenomenon or to strengthen their public institutions.

While on the one hand criminal networks have strengthened their control and exert power over authorities in many countries, which has exacerbated violence in the region, on the other, strategies to confront crime that employ measures that threaten human rights and perpetuate corruption, are expanding.

“Pervasive corruption across the Americas fuels the many other crises facing the region. Weak governments fail to stop criminal networks, social conflict, and violence, and some exacerbate threats to human rights by concentrating power in the name of tackling insecurity. The only way forward is for leaders to prioritise, decisive action against corruption to uproot its hold and enable governments to fulfil their first mandate: protecting the people,” noted Delia Ferreira Rubio, chair of Transparency International.

The global average in the #CPI2022 remains unchanged at a score of 43 out of 100 for the eleventh year running, and more than two-thirds of countries have a serious corruption problem, coming in at a score below 50.



Here's the analysishttps://t.co/DHUQQhzH9T



The results pic.twitter.com/zgYzc6i19o — Transparency International (@anticorruption) February 1, 2023

Average of the Americas

Underlining how no country has significantly improved its score since 2017, the CPI ranks 180 countries and territories for their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The average for the Americas remains at 43, and almost two-thirds of the countries are below 50.

These were their scores:

Canada (74), Uruguay (74), U.S. (69) and Chile (67) lead the region

Honduras (23), Nicaragua (19), Haiti (17) and Venezuela (14) are the lowest in the region, all of them accused of having their public institutions infiltrated by criminal networks

Cuba (45), Guatemala (24) and Nicaragua (19) all reached record lows

Barbados (65), Bahamas (64), Costa Rica (54), Jamaica (44), Trinidad and Tobago (42), Colombia (39), Argentina (38), Brazil (38), Ecuador (36), Panama ( 36), Peru (36), El Salvador (33), Dominican Republic (32), Bolivia (31), Mexico (31), and Paraguay (28) complement the region

“Sadly, the stagnant U.S. score feels intuitively right. We are still a rule-of-law nation but deep partisan divides and manipulation of democratic practices foster a dangerous skepticism about our politics. At the same time, the United States remains a safe haven for international corruption. Perhaps that’s a place to start. With rare bipartisan support for closing our financial system to corrupt money, Congress and the Biden Administration can adopt critical reforms and begin to restore the integrity of our own democracy,” said Gary Kalman, executive director of Transparency International U.S.

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2022 Latam Map. Graphic: Transparency International.

Featured Scenarios

Transparency International emphasizes how the vicious circle generated by the close relationship between criminals, public officials and corruption affects to a greater extent groups that are in dire need, including indigenous and Afro-descendant groups, LGBTQ communities, women and girls, as well as environmental leaders.

The organization highlights the cases of these 3 countries:

Brazil — The combination of corruption, authoritarianism and economic recession has proven especially volatile in the South American giant, where the recently terminated Bolsonaro government has been accused of being marked by the dismantling of anti-corruption frameworks, the use of corrupt schemes to favor political allies, and garnering political support in the legislature, misinformation, and attacks on civic space. Peru — Marked by a long period of instability, which has had six different governments, is currently immersed in a strong crisis caused by the dismissal of Pedro Castillo and a series of demonstrations seeking the removal of the president in charge and the advancement of the elections. Guatemala — The country is accused of having significantly reversed progress made against corruption by freeing an official accused of money laundering and then taking legal action against those who held him responsible. This added to the multiple accusations of attacks on democracy and human rights by the government.

Urgent call

Transparency International calls on governments to prioritize the fight against corruption and invites them to:

Strengthen checks and balances

Strengthen public institutions

Defend the rights to information, freedom of expression and of the press, and protecting whistleblowers

“The good news is that leaders can fight corruption and promote peace all at once. Governments must open up space to include the public in decision-making – from activists and business owners to marginalised communities and young people. In democratic societies, the people can raise their voices to help root out corruption and demand a safer world for us all,” stressed Daniel Eriksson, chief executive officer of Transparency International.

About CPI

Since its creation in 1995, the Corruption Perceptions Index has become the world's leading indicator of corruption in the public sector. The Index ranks 180 countries and territories around the world based on perceptions of corruption in the public sector, using data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private venture and consulting firms, groups from experts and others.