Judicial ruling forbids DACA to approve new cases

After last Wednesday an American court declared illegal the Deferred Action Program for Children in Childhood (DACA), many “dreamers,” as the beneficiaries of this policy have been called, face a scenario of uncertainty and fear.

The initiative, launched in 2012 during the Obama Administration, has benefited more than 800,000 minors who irregularly immigrate to the United States, allowing them to work and reside in the country without fear of deportations.

Also, in some states, DACA beneficiaries have been able to access state aid for their school and university registrations, as well as to buy a house or undertake a business.

According to DW statements by Ariel Ruiz, a member of the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), in Washington, the program “has been a great success for most ‘dreamers,' as they call the young people who have been able to be accepted by the initiative.”

"In Arizona, for example, dreamers can obtain the driver's license, while, in New York, they are allowed to participate in the certification courses necessary to become doctors, something that is denied to other undocumented,” added Ruiz.

BREAKING: An all-Republican panel of judges on the 5th Circuit just declared DACA unlawful.



I'm sick and f**cking tired of Republican attacks on DACA recipients like me. We deserve dignity, respect, and a permanent solution. — Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) October 5, 2022

DACA on the Tightrope

After the program was declared illegal, the court assigned the case to a lower instance court, where at the moment the pending applications may continue to be renewed, but new cases cannot be approved.

"The ruling once again puts the dreamers regarding their legal future in the country and prevents millions of people from qualifying for the program," said to DW Maureen Meyer, a member of the Washington office for Latin American matters (WOLA) .

Waiting for the case to reach the Supreme Court again, Meyer highlights the efforts of the current administration to preserve and strengthen the program, unlike the Donald Trump government that tried to close it.

For his part, José Muñoz, deputy director of the Organization of Young Immigrants United We Dream, stressed that “the only way to get out of this uncertainty is that Congress and the President act urgently to approve a path to citizenship for undocumented young people, so that, finally, they can leave the limbo in which they have been for decades.”

Revaluation

While a court determines whether the DACA continues to be illegal in its existence, or if its creation process was wrongful, the current government has tried to strengthen it to make it less susceptible to demands.

"I do not see it as the end of DACA. It is rather a respite for immigrant people welcomed by the program, because they know they can benefit from it for at least a few more months," Ruiz added.

While the elimination of the program can result in the separation of families and have a strong economic impact, according to calculations by Pamela Chomba, from FWD, a political organization that promotes immigration reform, about 250,000 children would be affected if their parents lose DACA privileges, while 22,000 jobs would be lost per month for two years.

For now, experts put their hopes in the mid-term elections that will be held in January 2023, where they expect Congress to have a will to act and can make DACA a permanent program.