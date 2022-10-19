LIVE STREAMING
Hurricane hitting the Caribbean.
Hurricane Ian left the island without power for several days. Photo: Pixabay.

United States will send $2 million in aid to Cuba

Humanitarian assistance resources will be distributed through international agencies.

“Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, the United States is providing to the Cuban people critical humanitarian aid to trusted international partners working directly with Cubans whose communities were devastated by the storm.  The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide $2 million in funding for emergency relief to those in need in Cuba,” said in a statement Ned Price, State Department spokesperson.

Request for help

Last September, the Cuban government formally requested help from Washington after Hurricane Ian left the entire island without power and thousands of families without their homes.

Price also stressed that the United States will work with trusted independent organizations that operate in the country and have a long-standing presence in communities affected by the hurricanes.

The spokesperson also pointed out:

We are currently reviewing applications from organizations such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide this assistance.

The passage of Hurricane Ian at the end of September left at least three dead and significant damage to the electrical infrastructure.

“We will continue to seek ways to provide meaningful support to the Cuban people, consistent with U.S. laws and regulations,” underscore Price. 

Cuba thanks

The Cuban government thanked the gesture of the White House through its Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

“We appreciate humanitarian assistance offer made by the US. This material contribution that is worth 2 million USD, channelled through the International Federation of Red Cross, will add up to our recovery efforts in support of the victims of the ravages caused by Hurricane Ian,” stated Rodríguez through his Twitter account.

