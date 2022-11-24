LIVE STREAMING
Bolsonaro's request to annul elections is called "ridiculous"

The president of Brazil seeks to challenge the results that gave victory to Lula da Silva.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 24, 2022

Alexandre De Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Tribunal of Brazil (TSE), told CNN Brasil affiliate that the outgoing president's petition, which seeks to annul his rival's victory in the last elections, was “conspiratorial towards the democratic state of law.”

Arguing irregularities in electronic ballots, Bolsonaro sought to reverse his defeat in the second round of elections against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to which the TSE responded that all ballot models are "perfectly identifiable in a clear, secure and comprehensive manner.”

Denunciation of irregular ballots

Even before the body's response, Bolsonaro's party called a press conference to reaffirm their suspicions that a large number of ballots used in past elections were subject to error, and declared that by subtracting those irregular votes, victory would be theirs. 

Just one day after the formal presentation of this appeal before the electoral body by the government party, the response, in addition to not being favorable, was accompanied by a fine of 22 million reais (about $4 million ) for the Liberal Party for “litigation in bad faith.”

One of the latest post on Bolsonaro’s Twitter account. Photo: @jairbolsonaro.
Bolsonaro's version

In the document presented to the TSE, Bolsonaro denounces that due to the failure of some voting machines, the votes should be annulled, as well as the final results.

De Moraes, who described the request as "ridiculous and illegal", stressed that since the same voting machines were used in the first round of the elections, Bolsonaro and his party must modify the original complaint by including those results so that the process can get to court.

The TSE granted the petitioners 24 hours to make the necessary modifications to their application.

In the midst of fairly close elections, which expose Brazil as a highly polarized country, Lula da Silva received more than 60 million votes, the most in Brazilian history, breaking his own record from 2006.

Lula da Silva's inauguration is scheduled for January 1 in Brasilia.

