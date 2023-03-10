Mexico and the U.S., allies against fentanyl trafficking

Although the beginning of the meeting was marked by a moment of tension led by the President of Mexico and a group of Republican representatives from the United States who requested the intervention of the U.S. Army on Mexican soil, the dialogues were cordial and commitments were established to continue working together against the enemies that both nations have in common.

“Concludes cordial meeting with Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, adviser to President Biden for Homeland Security and her delegation. The President appointed Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security, as his counterpart. In April there will be a meeting in Washington of both national teams ,” declared Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico, through his Twitter account.

The Fentanyl Threat

Sherwood-Randall's visit was focused on addressing trafficking in fentanyl, a synthetic opioid made in Mexico and the U.S. with chemicals from China that has caused hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.

In order to reduce its manufacture and trafficking, the two countries agreed to initiate the first binational campaign in history to inform young people and their families about the dangers of this prohibited substance.

In addition to being satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, which also addressed the issue of arms trafficking from the U.S. to Mexico, López Obrador announced the holding of a new meeting focused on fentanyl in Washington, as well as the appointment of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, as Sherwood-Randall's counterpart.

Muy buena reunión con Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, asesora de Seguridad Nacional de la Casa Blanca.



Hablamos de fentanilo, del tráfico de armas y de la decisión del presidente Joe Biden de respetar nuestra soberanía. pic.twitter.com/Gccf7d1cwk — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 9, 2023

The EFE agency pointed out that fentanyl was one of the outstanding topics of the North American Leaders Summit that was held last January in Mexico City and that brought together López Obrador, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also noted that the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has said that there is "a wave of fentanyl and methamphetamine being pushed from Mexico to the United States."

For his part, Foreign Minister Ebrard stressed that his government has led the seizure of more than 6 tons of this opioid, which demonstrates his commitment to this fight, while stressing the need to raise awareness among the population about the dangers of its consumption.

“All the fentanyl seizures that were made in Mexico, if they hadn't been made, those pills would have caused, I'm not saying hundreds, thousands of deaths in the United States,” said Ebrard.

Tension between the U.S. and Mexico

Although the foreign minister highlighted that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and without any kind of complaints, the controversy generated by the kidnapping of 4 Americans in the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, where two were murdered, marked the meeting.

Ebrard assured that the U.S. authorities recognized that Mexico worked "effectively and quickly" to locate the 4 U.S. citizens and denied that López Obrador's reaction to the proposals of the Republican senators, who described them as irresponsible and as an offense, has created tensions between both governments.

“They are raising something that they know in advance is not feasible, and they are raising it because that is their electoral campaign and they believe that attacking Mexico and blaming it for those things, where Mexico is not only not to blame for, but an actor that offers support,” added Ebrard.