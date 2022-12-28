City of Philadelphia releases Workforce Diversity Profile and Annual Report

On Dec. 15, the City of Philadelphia released the 2022 City of Philadelphia Workforce Diversity Profile and Annual Report.

This report provides a summary of demographic data of the City’s full-time municipal workforce. The data included is from the 2022 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The report focuses on the full-time permanent exempt workforce. This is the part of the City’s workforce that isn’t hired through the civil service examination process.

Only exempt employees under the executive branch were evaluated. Employees from independent agencies and offices like City Council and the Sheriff’s Office weren’t included.

The report examined the breakdown of race, ethnicity, and gender in the workforce overall and more senior roles for the exempt workforce like Cabinet members.

“Since the start of this administration, we have been committed to building and promoting a workforce that reflects the diversity of Philadelphia. We have made progress, but there is far more work to be done on this front. Together, we can and will continue to create a government that best represents the people of our city – one that makes all people feel welcomed, heard, and valued,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Findings from the report

People of color make up the majority of the overall municipal workforce at 61%. As of 2019, people of color represent 65.5% of Philadelphia's adult population. This amount has stayed about the same since last fiscal year.

Women only make up 35.29% of all municipal employees, despite making up 53.7% of the city’s adult population. Men make up 46.3% of the total population and 64.71% of the municipal workforce. The amount of women actually went down slightly from last year’s report.

The majority of exempt employees identify as White, non-Hispanic at 43.1%. This is down slightly from last year when the number was 44.5%. White, non-Hispanic people make up 34.5% of the city’s adult population.

The executive exempt workforce, senior leadership, and Cabinet are all a majority white and female. The executive exempt workforce became a little more racially diverse in the last fiscal year, while the senior leadership and Cabinet saw no change.

These findings do not reflect any changes in diversity after June 30, 2022. Those changes will be in the 2023 report.

“This administration continues to make gains year to year in the overall diversity of the City’s workforce. As the City continues its recovery from the pandemic, we see improvement in the diversity of our workforce, specifically, almost a six percent increase in the number of racially and ethnically diverse employees in the exempt workforce,” said Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Josie B. H. Pickens.

She continued, “This is a critical step forward, and we are encouraged by the progress that we’ve made thus far but recognize that we still have work to do to build a fully representative workforce.”

Pickens was appointed to the position of Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer a little more than a month ago after her predecessor, Nefertiri Sickout, resigned to become the Senior Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Share Our Strength, an organization dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in U.S. and the rest of the world.