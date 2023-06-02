LIVE STREAMING
Brace yourself, Philly! Moms for Liberty will target the Free Library of Philadelphia this month

The conservative group Moms for Liberty will have its annual “Joyful Warriors Summit” from June 29 to July 3 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

Jennifer Hernandez
Jennifer Hernandez
June 02, 2023

The right-wing activist group Moms for Liberty (M4L) will hold its second annual summit, “Joyful Warriors Summit,” planned for June 29 through July 2 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

M4L has a significant presence in Pennsylvania, with 11,450 members spread across 27 chapters, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Among the speakers will be Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, Governor of South Carolina and presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Chris Elston, and right-wing show host Dennis Prayer, “who has purported anti-gay AIDS stigma,” according to Philadelphia Gay News. 

The summit will train candidates “to ease and win a successful campaign for your local school board.” 

M4L plans to target at least three branches of the Free Library: Philadelphia City Institute (on Rittenhouse Square), Independence Library (near Washington Square), and two departments of the main library on the Parkway (the Children’s Department and the Field Teen Center), as reported by Philadelphia Gay News.
 

