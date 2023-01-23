Women investors offer support to Latin American startups
They seek to strengthen female representation in the shareholding of these companies.
The Tarasa collective, a group of "angel investors" of 16 women from the technology ecosystem who invest in startups in Latin America and the Caribbean, recently announced their interest in strengthening this ecosystem in the region by selecting companies of this type led by women.
Alejandra Martínez, a Mexican graduated of Harvard Business School (HBS) and one of the creators of the collective, told Forbes:
I rediscovered entrepreneurship by being exposed to amazing people. In one of the funds I worked for, at NFX, they were open to allowing me to invest in Latin America. I started talking to people from my region and noticed that there were few women among those people.
This scenario was what prompted Martínez, who is currently an investor at Rucker Park Capital, to join Brittany Yoon, exNFX and exUber, to create this investment group that is presented as new support for women who seek to succeed in the technological world.
Lack of diversity
From the collective they point out how diversity and inclusion in the technology sector constitute a pending debt of many years, especially in Latin America, where it is perceived in a greater way than in developed countries due to historical and cultural reasons.
Considering that tech startups in the region have gained significant representation in recent years, but the case for diversity remains slim, Tarasa highlights the following figures:
- The region's female founding teams receive 0.2% of total venture capital funding, according to a report by Harlem Capital.
- While the stats improve for mixed teams (12%), the lack of women in the ecosystem is too glaring to ignore.
“The collective is very collaborative and any member can receive an opportunity that they share with the rest of the group. They have created a website for those who want to get in touch, but at the same time they affirm that today they are all accessible by different means,” added Martínez.
About Tarasa
Its members have collectively invested in 50 startups and 70% of them were the first employees at startups valued at more than $100 million.
Its members have degrees from the best universities, such as Harvard Business School, Columbia, Wharton and Stanford, and have experience leading organizations in technology companies, such as Uber, Duolingo, Rappi, AppAnnie and StreetEasy.
Most of them left their countries to pursue ambitious studies or job opportunities abroad and are now united in their mission to elevate the tech ecosystem in Latin America.
In addition, the founders struggle to find female angel investors, who, according to the collective, “have a hard time given that most shared deals take place in closed, male-dominated WhatsApp groups that are a legacy of an ecosystem technology underrepresented by women.”
“We don't want to invest only in women, we also want to invest in men, so that women have more influence in the entire tech ecosystem,” said Brazilian Gina Gotthilf, ex-Duolingo and co-founder of Latitude, the a16z-backed platform for entrepreneurs.
Excited to partner with @brianrequarth , @ginag and the entire @latitudlatam team to continue supporting amazing founders and companies in and all across LatAm with our best in class partnership — let’s keep building! https://t.co/ElDXLzZFkY pic.twitter.com/ZL5NVIfYGb— Dileep Thazhmon (@thazhmon) January 19, 2023
Latin angels
These are the 16 angels that seek to empower female talent in the region:
Alejandra Martínez
Investor at Rucker Park Capital, HBS MBA
Mexican living in New York.
Brittany Yoon
Ex-NFX, launched Uber in Korea, worked on product at App Annie, HBS MBA, Ethos, Synack
Korean living in Austin (Texas).
Ana Cristina Gadala-María
Principal, QED Investors, HBS MBA
Guatemalan living in Washington D.C.
Andrea S. Viejo
Country manager of LAIKA in Mexico, ex-Frubana, ex-JP Morgan
Relocated to Mexico after 10 years in New York.
Paula Mejía
Co-founder of Kuri Saúde
Ex-Rappi, Uber
Colombian living in Brazil.
Fabiola Quinzaños
Principal at Monashees leading investments in Mexico, Stanford MBA
Mexican based in Mexico City.
Gina Gotthilf
Co-Founder and COO of Latitude, Ex-Duolingo
Brazilian based in Miami.
María del Mar Vélez
Founder and CEO of Crack The Code, former JP Morgan
Colombian based in Lima.
Isabella Santandreu
Finance Head at Kavak, ex-StreetEasy, Goldman Sachs
Venezuelan based in Mexico City.
Allison Campbell
Co-founder and CEO of Zubale, HBS MBA
American based in Mexico City.
Eugenia González
Head of People at Calii
Based in Monterrey.
Luiza Bet
Co-founder, Kuri Saúde
Based in Brazil.
Maria Echeverri Gómez
Ex-Muni Store (Founder), Ex-Rappi
Colombian.
Mariantonia Rojas Cabal
Former Uber, HBS MBA
Colombian based in Boston.
Paola Neira
Founder of Latú Seguros, Ex-Rappi
Colombian based in Sao Paulo.
Daniela Izquierdo
CEO and Co-Founder of Foodology, HBS MBA
Colombian living in Colombia.
