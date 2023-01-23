Women investors offer support to Latin American startups

The Tarasa collective, a group of "angel investors" of 16 women from the technology ecosystem who invest in startups in Latin America and the Caribbean, recently announced their interest in strengthening this ecosystem in the region by selecting companies of this type led by women.

Alejandra Martínez, a Mexican graduated of Harvard Business School (HBS) and one of the creators of the collective, told Forbes:

I rediscovered entrepreneurship by being exposed to amazing people. In one of the funds I worked for, at NFX, they were open to allowing me to invest in Latin America. I started talking to people from my region and noticed that there were few women among those people.

This scenario was what prompted Martínez, who is currently an investor at Rucker Park Capital, to join Brittany Yoon, exNFX and exUber, to create this investment group that is presented as new support for women who seek to succeed in the technological world.

Lack of diversity

From the collective they point out how diversity and inclusion in the technology sector constitute a pending debt of many years, especially in Latin America, where it is perceived in a greater way than in developed countries due to historical and cultural reasons.

Considering that tech startups in the region have gained significant representation in recent years, but the case for diversity remains slim, Tarasa highlights the following figures:

The region's female founding teams receive 0.2% of total venture capital funding, according to a report by Harlem Capital.

While the stats improve for mixed teams (12%), the lack of women in the ecosystem is too glaring to ignore.

“The collective is very collaborative and any member can receive an opportunity that they share with the rest of the group. They have created a website for those who want to get in touch, but at the same time they affirm that today they are all accessible by different means,” added Martínez.

About Tarasa

Its members have collectively invested in 50 startups and 70% of them were the first employees at startups valued at more than $100 million.

Its members have degrees from the best universities, such as Harvard Business School, Columbia, Wharton and Stanford, and have experience leading organizations in technology companies, such as Uber, Duolingo, Rappi, AppAnnie and StreetEasy.

Most of them left their countries to pursue ambitious studies or job opportunities abroad and are now united in their mission to elevate the tech ecosystem in Latin America.

In addition, the founders struggle to find female angel investors, who, according to the collective, “have a hard time given that most shared deals take place in closed, male-dominated WhatsApp groups that are a legacy of an ecosystem technology underrepresented by women.”

“We don't want to invest only in women, we also want to invest in men, so that women have more influence in the entire tech ecosystem,” said Brazilian Gina Gotthilf, ex-Duolingo and co-founder of Latitude, the a16z-backed platform for entrepreneurs.

Excited to partner with @brianrequarth , @ginag and the entire @latitudlatam team to continue supporting amazing founders and companies in and all across LatAm with our best in class partnership — let’s keep building! https://t.co/ElDXLzZFkY pic.twitter.com/ZL5NVIfYGb — Dileep Thazhmon (@thazhmon) January 19, 2023

Latin angels

These are the 16 angels that seek to empower female talent in the region:

Alejandra Martínez

Investor at Rucker Park Capital, HBS MBA

Mexican living in New York.

Brittany Yoon

Ex-NFX, launched Uber in Korea, worked on product at App Annie, HBS MBA, Ethos, Synack

Korean living in Austin (Texas).

Ana Cristina Gadala-María

Principal, QED Investors, HBS MBA

Guatemalan living in Washington D.C.

Andrea S. Viejo

Country manager of LAIKA in Mexico, ex-Frubana, ex-JP Morgan

Relocated to Mexico after 10 years in New York.

Paula Mejía

Co-founder of Kuri Saúde

Ex-Rappi, Uber

Colombian living in Brazil.

Fabiola Quinzaños

Principal at Monashees leading investments in Mexico, Stanford MBA

Mexican based in Mexico City.

Gina Gotthilf

Co-Founder and COO of Latitude, Ex-Duolingo

Brazilian based in Miami.

María del Mar Vélez

Founder and CEO of Crack The Code, former JP Morgan

Colombian based in Lima.

Isabella Santandreu

Finance Head at Kavak, ex-StreetEasy, Goldman Sachs

Venezuelan based in Mexico City.

Allison Campbell

Co-founder and CEO of Zubale, HBS MBA

American based in Mexico City.

Eugenia González

Head of People at Calii

Based in Monterrey.

Luiza Bet

Co-founder, Kuri Saúde

Based in Brazil.

Maria Echeverri Gómez

Ex-Muni Store (Founder), Ex-Rappi

Colombian.

Mariantonia Rojas Cabal

Former Uber, HBS MBA

Colombian based in Boston.

Paola Neira

Founder of Latú Seguros, Ex-Rappi

Colombian based in Sao Paulo.

Daniela Izquierdo

CEO and Co-Founder of Foodology, HBS MBA

Colombian living in Colombia.