Dexcom, Inc., the world leader in real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, recently announced the launch of the Dexcom G6 mobile app in Spanish, available for download on compatible smart devices running iOS (v1. 10.1) or Android (v1.10.1).

According to data provided by the company, it is estimated that since 2022, 11.8% of Latino adults in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Latino adults in the U.S. have more than a 50% chance of developing type 2 diabetes with an increased risk of complications.

A Novel Tool in Spanish

"Because a large number of studies indicate that language barriers lead to miscommunication between patients and health professionals — and lower average quality of care and patient safety — it is important to provide access to diabetes information in a patient's preferred language to improve health outcomes,” said Ana-Mari Calleja Carr, Dexcom’s business manager for the South Florida region.

Calleja Carr highlighted:

The launch of the Dexcom G6 app in Spanish is a big step towards improving health equity for Spanish-speaking people with diabetes.

Noting that this condition requires constant monitoring of blood sugar levels, experts recommend using a glucose meter in case your G6 alerts and readings don't match symptoms or expectations. This also applies to those patients who are consuming the maximum recommended dose amount of 1,000 mg paracetamol every 6 hours.

How Does it Work?

Delivering personalized alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events, the Dexcom G6 app system uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose data wirelessly to a compatible smart device or receiver, providing patients with real-time information without the need for a finger prick.

"Offering this powerful continuous glucose monitoring technology to my Spanish-speaking patients will help them understand their diabetes a little better, helping them to be more proactive in managing their health. CGM technology is one of the most powerful tools available to manage diabetes and this new development from Dexcom will help improve access for Spanish-speaking people who often have to navigate health products with limited tools in Spanish,” said Dr. Rocío Harbison, MD, FACE, an endocrinologist who treats Spanish-speaking patients.

Easy Access

To access the Dexcom G6 in Spanish, users must install the latest version of the app and set their iOS (v1.10.1) or Android (v1.10.1) smartphone language to Spanish (any dialect/region). The application will automatically display in Spanish as long as the phone is configured in this language.

For a list of supported devices follow this link.

The Dexcom Follow app is not available yet in Spanish, but the functionality will be added in a future product update. For more information on the Dexcom G6 in Spanish, click here.

“It's great to see that Dexcom invested in developing a Spanish app. This option will help remove a significant barrier when it comes to accessing important glucose information, and improve the ability to make critical decisions about our health,” said Siena Ruelas, professional soccer player and Dexcom Warrior with type 1 diabetes.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Located in San Diego, California, and with operations throughout Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom, Inc. is today a leader in diabetes care technology, enabling people to take control of their disease in real time, through innovative CGM systems.