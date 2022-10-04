LIVE STREAMING
Ecuadorian entrepreneur seeks technology experts in the U.S.

Ernesto Kruger highlights the need to rescue talent in this sector.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 04, 2022



Kruger Corporation, a technology multinational with 29 years in the market and presence in 12 countries, keeps on with its internationalization process and arrives in the United States in search of new talent.

Kruger stsated:

In the Digital evolution era, companies face two main problems: understanding what the digital transformation consists of and being able to access specialized talent to carry out the technological changes that will allow them to achieve this progress.

Talent Recruitment

Offering the opportunity to access valuable work experience, especially for young people, Kruger will advance a selection process for professionals specialized in Information Talent in the U.S., an initiative that seeks to meet the demand for trained personnel in this competitive market.

“The pandemic favored traditional companies that converted and used technology. Those that innovated grew and those that refuse definitely tend to disappear. There are large companies that need an automation process, we have talked to companies all over the United States and we know there is an opportunity to serve the American market with the best talent, Hispanic talent,” pointed out Kruger. 

“We recruit them here to start working with the Kruger team, the bilingual talent working with Hispanic talent. Talent which is recruited to develop in programming language topics, blockchain, Java, and we use partnerships with large manufacturers like Google and Amazon,” added Kruger.

Ernesto Kruger, Ecuadorian entrepreneur. Photo: Noticias Newswire.
Talent Search

Through social media, and specifically targeting young people looking for flexible or remote jobs, Kruger has started its search for talent in the U.S.

From Kruger is highlighted how its collaborators do not require a university degree, since in just nine months the company is able to train professionals to handle the necessary tools and software.

“The desire to learn and experience come together to create a professional in the technological area,” noted Kruger.

About Kruger Corporation

This company stands out especially for advancing its operations with a focus on sustainability and care for the environment, a strategy that allows them to measure the carbon footprint associated with the production of applications that use blockchain.

“Improving people’s economy is key, but also avoiding climate damage,” underscore Kruger.

“Today we are a family of more than 400 people and with a socially responsible approach, focused on transforming education. We created a startup incubator, and we help young people to grow with very successful cases such as the technology of environmental services. Latin American talent, with desire, can specialize and turn these young developers into blockchain experts, for example,” concluded Kruger.

