Candles to celebrate Valentine's Day.
What Latino businesses have the best Valentine's Day gifts?. Photo: Pixabay.

AmigosMax offers its second Valentine's gift guide featuring Latino businesses to support

The organization is also promoting the purchase of culturally relevant gifts for Valentine's Day.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 03, 2023

AmigosMax, the largest Latino networking platform in the country, recently dropped its second Annual Valentine's Gift Guide, which includes products from a number of different Latino small businesses.

Aiming to promote the products of different Latino companies, the gift guide will be supported by events on Clubhouse, where the owners of these stores will share their entrepreneurial journeys and stories behind their businesses.

Danay Escanaverino, AmigosMax founder, stated:

Our goal is to highlight Latino small businesses while ensuring gifts are reasonably priced for all to purchase.

Affordable gifts

Some of the freebies promoted in the guide include:

  • An Alebrije heart pendant with Sololi bead necklace
  • A Dulce de Leche Hot Chocolate Mix from CasaQ
  • Hola Mijas Bonitas GALENTINES MIJAS Adorable Oversized Sticker Sheet

“Most gifts we feature are under $50, typically costing $10 to $30. By featuring gifts that are affordable, we hope to make it effortless for anyone to support these businesses and increase the income of Latino entrepreneurs and their families,” added Escanaverino.

Get to know: AmigosMax

It is the HUB for Latino professionals to connect with opportunities, tools and resources in a supportive online community. Members enjoy interviews and conversations with Latino leaders and projects, and partake in daily and weekly networking events with over 40,000 members across multiple platforms, including Clubhouse, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

“To be part of this list with these amazing Latine businesses is just so empowering! Each business is unique and has a story to tell! This list shows a community coming together to uplift and inspire our community. That’s what my brand Hola Mijas Bonitas shows. I’m so honored to be part of this gift guide,” said Claudia Ramos, founder of Holas Mijas Bonitas.

Click here to see the gifts in detail.

