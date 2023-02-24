ISSA launches Spanish-Language certification for personal trainers

The International Sports Science Association (ISSA), a world leader in the personal training and holistic wellness certification industry, recently presented its personal training course translated into Spanish.

Taking into account a market of at least 62,1 million Spanish speakers, the new course will provide this group of students with the opportunity to receive certified personal training in their preferred language.

Andrew Wyant, ISSA CEO, noted:

The power of fitness and education knows no language barriers. By translating our personal training course from English to Spanish, we are opening up a world of knowledge and opportunity to Spanish-speaking individuals and empowering them to reach their full potential.

About the Course

To ensure absolute accuracy and clarity in communication, and training sessions of the highest quality, ISSA has partnered with a professional language translation and interpretation service and ISSA language trainers.

Spanish classes will be available online and will include a fully translated learning experience. In addition, ISSA will also market the course effectively to the Spanish-speaking community through Spanish-language media, social media, and community outreach programs.

“Our goal is to meet people where they are and support students of all languages and backgrounds. That's why I'm proud we're beginning our mission in Spanish,” added Wyant.

About ISSA

Recognized as the world leader in the personal training certification industry, for more than 30 years ISSA has been committed to providing innovative, science-based physical education that creates a path for people to pursue their passion.

In addition to its Personal Training Certification, ISSA offers 24 fitness specializations, including senior fitness, exercise therapy, and corrective exercise.

To date, ISSA has provided training to more than 400,000 students in 174 countries, while creating additional opportunities to promote a healthier world.

ISSA is committed to providing high-quality personal training services to all clients, regardless of language. With the launch of its Spanish-translated personal training course, the company continues to make strides in promoting diversity and inclusion in the fitness industry.