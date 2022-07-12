Playmaker's bet to promote soccer in North America

Playmaker Capital Inc., a digital sports media company that delivers content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, has acquired 100% of the digital assets of Double Decker Group, LLC dba World Soccer Talk ("World Soccer Talk"), a US-based soccer-focused media company that provides breaking news, in-depth analysis, and broadcast information related to soccer events, leagues, and clubs around the world.

With a firm commitment to driving the growth of soccer fans in North America, Playmaker consolidates its quest to become the main source of soccer content in the Americas, introducing a revenue-generating asset for affiliates in its ecosystem of digital sports media brands.

While World Soccer Talk is primarily focused on the United States audience, Playmaker's wholly owned subsidiary, Futbol Sites, has an expansive presence in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and the U.S. Hispanic market through highly popular web properties that prioritize soccer, positioning it as the largest regional digital sports media group in Latin America.

With this transaction, which positions Playmaker as a leading provider of digital soccer content in North America, World Soccer Talk will complement the brand's presence in the Latin American sports market and with the U.S. Hispanic population.

Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO, stated:

Soccer is on the rise in the U.S. and Canada, and Playmaker is focused on becoming the preeminent voice for the sport across the Americas, from the top of Canada to the bottom of Argentina.

World Soccer Talk's full multi-channel offering includes a website, mobile app, podcast, and various social media channels. Additionally, through club and team schedules, prediction tools and media, and broadcast information, this platform offers a full-service content experience that goes beyond news and analysis.

With the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, Playmaker will extend key resources to World Soccer Talk, including technical solutions, product design, and operational and editorial support to grow each of these platforms and pursue additional monetization opportunities.

“World Soccer Talk Founder, Christopher Harris, exudes a true passion for sport that’s shared by the entire Playmaker team, and we’re excited to welcome him and World Soccer Talk into our family and our ecosystem as a core piece of a broader soccer strategy in advance of World Cups 2022, 2023 and 2026,” said Gnat.

According to Playmaker data, soccer has now overtaken hockey in interest in the U.S., and currently ranks as the fourth most popular sport in the country, only behind football, basketball, and baseball. These figures are supported by movements such as the one recently carried out by Apple TV, which acquired the exclusive rights for 10 years of Major League Soccer (MLS), and especially by the great scenario posed by the 2026 World Cup that will be held precisely in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

With the acquisition, Playmaker will diversify its revenue streams and enhance the user experience through exclusive and relevant promotions from the world's leading sports betting brands and operators.

“World Soccer Talk’s domain authority for “where-to-watch” content makes it a popular and trusted source for soccer related information as well as an invaluable affiliate partner to sports streaming services,” it is highlighted.

About Playmaker Capital Inc

It is a digital sports media company operating at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. Through various strategic acquisitions, it is building a premier collection of sports media brands, selected to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.