The Resilient Women in Life and Business Summit is on the horizon

Resilient New Media recently announced its Resilient Women in Life and Business Summit for women entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and book authors, which will take place on March 1 and 2, 2023.

Kim Hayden, TV and podcast personality and the event organizer, noted:

We’ve lined up 20 of the most relatable and truly Entrepreneurial Speakers we could find. Real Women who have gone through real life and real-world struggles.

Get to know: The Resilient Women in Life and Business Summit

The summit is a unique opportunity for women to connect, learn and build professional relationships with other women entrepreneurs and business owners in a unique virtual venue, the Resilient Summit will offer two days of experiences where attendees will have the opportunity to hear and interact with successful women in various fields, who will share their knowledge, ideas and experiences.

Some topics the attendees will dive into, learning from the best in the industry, are:

Investment

Business strategies for success

Launching a Media Career

Life hacks

Starting a new business

Mindset and work life balance

Among the brilliant and accomplished guest speakers at the event will be Jen Buck, Michele Blood, Christine Handy, and Jen Duplessis.

“Our lineup is made up of Women who have had every curve thrown their way and found ways to overcome and land on top. And these are Women believe in lifting each other up … its not about becoming an influencer, its about becoming influential and Supporting Your Community,” added Hayden.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the summit will go to three food banks supported by three of the top voted speakers.

“We are excited to host The Resilient Summit, a virtual event that will bring together women from all over the world who are passionate about entrepreneurship, investment, and success. Our goal is to empower women by providing them with the knowledge, tools, and connections they need to succeed in their personal and professional lives,” said Hayden, who is also the founder of Resilient Series and Resilient New Media.

For more information and to register for The Resilient Summit, click here.