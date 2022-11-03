Buena Vida Media presents the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Entrepreneur Awards

The international multimedia company, in partnership with the Latin American Business Association (LABA), held the 5th annual edition of these awards that celebrate the resilience of Hispanic entrepreneurs who continue to "create, innovate and scale in the face of a difficult economy."

Janie Flores, CEO and founder of Buena Vida Media, stated:

This year we have introduced the Fierce Ally Award. The pandemic taught us that we don’t do this alone. The myth of the “self-made” man has been dispelled. We need one another to accomplish, to grow and to progress.

Hispanic Entrepreneur Awards

The purpose of these awards is to draw attention to the positive contributions and significant economic impact made by Hispanic entrepreneurs in both, South Florida and the U.S.

“The Hispanic community, and Latinas in particular need allies and champions from outside of our community to help us overcome and navigate the obstacles we are facing in this new economy,” added Flores.

5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Entrepreneur Awards 2022. Graphic: Noticias Newswire.

These are the winners of the 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Entrepreneur Awards:

Business Champion of the Year: MD Conexiones, Maria De la Cruz, CEO & Founder

Startup Entrepreneur Award: Zuleyka Garcia, Realtor

Startup Entrepreneur Award: Michaelkin Jewelry, Alma Stevenson, Founder

Startup Entrepreneur Award: Tito Puente, Jr. Picante Hot Sauces

Educator of the Year Award: Marcela Coach de Vida, Marcela Reynolds, CEO & Founder

Sustainable Beauty Company of the Year Award: Vitiv, Patricia Goudie, CEO & Founder

Social Impact Champion of the Year Award: Mexico Culture & Pride, Adriana Pavon, CEO & Founder

Public Relations Champion of the Year Award: Creativas Group PR, Liza Santana-Piñeres

Online Community Entrepreneur of the Year Award: The Blogger Union, Paola Mendez, Founder

Healthcare Company of the Year: Award: Humana MarketPoint

Humanitarian Organization of the Year Award: Centro Comunitario AFE, Ruben Gimenez, CEO & Founder

Fierce Ally Award: Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program

Fierce Ally Award: FL House of Representative Marie P. Woodson, District 101

Fierce Ally Award: Florida Power & Light

Fierce Ally Award: Miami Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins, District 8

Fierce Ally Award: Lesesne Media Group, Tony and Woodie Lesesne, Founders

Fierce Ally Award: Hispanic Women of Distinction (El Heraldo de Broward, Inc.), Elaine Miceli Vasquez, Founder

Fierce Ally Award: Vanessa James Media, Vanessa James, Founder

Fierce Ally Award: Ford Motor Company

“Fortunately, there are companies, organizations, and leaders around us that have been fierce allies and advocates for Hispanics in the US throughout the years, and their unprecedented support has been especially important in the aftermath of the pandemic to help us rebuild our businesses, families, and communities. We are honored to recognize them this year,” concluded Flores.