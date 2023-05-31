NMSDC introduces the 2023 Emerging Young Entrepreneurs

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) recently announced the picks for the eighth generation of the Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) program.

EYE is a nine-month experience uniquely designed to provide the next generation of participating minority entrepreneurs with support to enhance their growing business.

Jetheda Hernández, NMSDC senior director of Strategic Alliances and Programs, said through a press release:

The 2023 EYE cohort is the largest in NMSDC’s history and reflects our commitment to accelerating MBE growth as we march towards our goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs.

Diverse Talent

Among the 30 selected this year, 5 Latinos were recognized:

Alfredo Limon, AAA/M Hauling & Logistics Noelia Morales Cano, Commercial Titan Wraps Franklin Nunez, System Pros Norman Romero, Macano Tech Erick Torres, Ninja Tropic

The other Emerging Young Entrepreneurs this year are:

Keisha Brewer, The PR Alliance Harold Chatman, HVL-Well Wellness Corporation Anna Cobb, Rejuvenation Subena Colligan, S. Colligan Coaching Leah Danville, 3PV Consulting Kristen Dunning, Gently Soap Jasper Evins, Official Water Marcellus Henry, Avanti Mechanical LLC Will Johnson, Xpurify Jalynn Jones, Compassionate Sales Cimone Key, Cimone Key Creative Studio Anthony Kinslow, Gemini Energy Solutions Trent Manager, Blocktec Mohamed Mohamedein, Sarah Car Care, Inc. Wendy Roundtree, Jarel Communications Stefen Smith, Seer Productions Jolena Stewart, Love Energy Nature Christina Thompson, Immense Strategy Kevin Thomson, Resume Rede Tess Trotter, CEP Communications Kayla Vialva, Kay in Full Bloom Sharesa White, Signature Logistics, LLC Meghan Wilson, Diversity First Consulting Group (DVF) Kenneth Wooten, STBY Studio Christian Yang, Pure Growth Media

NMSDC highlights that cohort members can access the skills, tools, and strategies to start or grow their innovative businesses.

“EYE participants are matched with mentors from corporate sponsors, MBEs, and additional stakeholders and engage in an interactive pre- and post-conference (NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange) curriculum along with five days of hands-on training and practical application,” highlights NMSDC.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is regarded as the longest-running engine of business growth for the broadest group of diverse communities (Asian Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American).

The focus of its mission is centered, not only in offering equal opportunities of access to the supply chain, but also in highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and the value of these communities for the economy of the United States.