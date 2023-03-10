It Starts With Her, Macy's campaign for Women's History Month

Through its continued partnership with Girls, Inc. and in keeping with its commitment to expanding diverse businesses, Macy's will be highlighting women-owned brands throughout March as part of its It Starts With Her campaign.

Girls Inc. is a national organization focused on supporting the next generation of women leaders through lasting mentoring relationships and evidence-based programming to help girls overcome social, economic, and gender barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent.

Bobby Amirshahi, senior vice president of Macy’s, Inc. Corporate Communications and Girls, Inc. National Board Member, stated:

Through our partnership with Girls Inc. we hope to impact and inspire the female leaders of tomorrow to be strong, smart and bold.

Empowering women

In line with its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy's is currently running a donation campaign in stores and on its website. The drive will run until the end of the month and benefits Girls Inc. by raising funds to support STEM initiatives, and programs that support them on their journey to higher education.

Through March 31, Macy's and Girls, Inc. will celebrate women's empowerment and education by hosting a charity drive with funds that will go toward STEM programming and college and career readiness for girls ages 5-18 across the U.S.

Since 2020, Macy's has raised more than $4.4 million for Girls, Inc., providing nearly 130,000 girls nationwide with access to college and career readiness support, and mentoring and development opportunities.

Through the end of the month, customers can also donate online or round up their purchase amount in store and donate the extra change, up to $0.99, to Girls Inc.

It Starts With Her

“It Starts With Her is a powerful phrase that perfectly encapsulates the strength, perseverance and achievements of women throughout history. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re proud to help empower a new generation of women in our local communities,” added Amirshahi.

Macy's celebrates the next generation of women with its 'It Starts With Her' campaign in honor of Women's History Month. Photo: Business Wire.

Among the women-owned companies getting a spotlight this month, the following stand out:

Phenomenal by Meena Harris, a 360-degree media and merchandising company focused on highlighting the stories, experiences and talents of women and historically underrepresented groups to change culture and build community.

Full Circle Trends, a luxury shoe brand known for its bold yet feminine design aesthetic.

Harlem Candle Co., a luxury home fragrance brand by Teri Johnson that specializes in scented candles inspired by Harlem's Jazz Age and its legendary residents.

Kelly + Jones, a boutique fragrance brand that hand-blends spirited essences of vineyard and valley, founded by Kelly Jones.

Kitsch, a women-owned global accessory brand built on positivity and pure hard work, created by Cassandra Thurswell.

Lovery, a luxury spa woman-owned brand, specializing in all-natural fragrances and pure, essential oils and more.

Nude Barre, a bodywear collection created by Erin Carpenter to reclaim and revolutionize shapewear featuring 12 unique shades that close the representational gap.

PATTERN Beauty, created by award-winning actress & producer Tracee Ellis Ross, a haircare brand with products inspired by and designed for curly, coily & tight-textured hair.

Soap Distillery by Danielle Martin, a sustainable line of cocktail scented soaps, candles and bath & body products that offer a unique twist on scent-based goods.

A powerful partnerships

In addition to Girls Inc., Macy's Inc. will continue to support girls across the country through mentoring opportunities, impactful programming and more. This includes awarding grants to organizations like Dress for Success and Figure Skating in Harlem, among others.

Leadership Development and representation are ingrained in Macy's culture by the Employee Women's Resource Group (ERG), the company's WAM. Serving as a central resource for women at Macy's, WAM promotes the empowerment, support and development of women. With a focus on building community and belonging, WAM provides members with networking and mentoring opportunities that enhance their personal and professional lives.

“We are grateful to Macy's for their continued partnership in ensuring that girls have equitable access to STEM education and are prepared for college and career. With this critical support girls build confidence, and they can see themselves as leaders who are fully capable of succeeding in an increasingly technological world,” said Stephanie J. Hull, president and CEO of Girls Inc.

For more information and to shop the collections, click here.