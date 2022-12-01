LIVE STREAMING
Zachary Wilcha has become the first CEO of Independence Business Alliance (IBA). Photo courtesy of Zachary Wilcha
Zachary Wilcha has become the first CEO of Independence Business Alliance (IBA). Photo courtesy of Zachary Wilcha

Independence Business Alliance Promotes Executive Director to the organization’s first CEO

Zachary Wilcha has been with the organization for seven years, joining in 2015.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Video
A list of all panelists in the roundtable discussion.

Multicultural entrepreneurs

November 28th, 2022
Article
Kersy Azocar is the President & CEO of Greenline Access Capital. Photo Credit: Paola Vélez.

A Path to Financial Wealth

November 24th, 2022
Article
Woman entrepreneur working on a project.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day

November 23rd, 2022
Article
The PA CDFI Network has officially launched its new website. Photo: Screenshot.

PA CDFI Network's new site

November 22nd, 2022
Article
Jeremy Tillman is the founder and CEO of Trainup.com. Courtesy Photo.

This is Trainup.com

November 21st, 2022
Article
Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, launch The Coramino Fund support support Black, Latinx business owners. Photo Courtesy of Gran Coramino.

New entrepreneurial program

November 19th, 2022
Article
Isabel Rafferty, CEO de Canela Media.

Outstanding Latino Talent

November 18th, 2022
Article
Photo Credit: Courtesy of LCG/UAC.

A first for a 53-year event

November 17th, 2022
Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
December 01, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Independence Business Alliance (IBA) has made its Executive Director, Zachary Wilcha, its first CEO effective immediately. Wilcha had been Executive Director since joining the organization in 2015, when he became its first full-time staff member. 

IBA Board President Brian McGinnis said of Wilcha’s promotion, “We are thrilled to announce this well-earned promotion. Since joining the Board in 2017, I have seen firsthand Zach’s passion for advocating for LGBTQ+ businesses and their interests. In the face of unprecedented challenges, he brings a mix of passionate advocacy, steadfast dedication, and a keen vision for the future. I have no doubt Zach will prove an excellent CEO for the IBA, for our members, and for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The IBA is the Greater Philadelphia region’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. The organization serves the LGBTQ+ and business communities in the Pennsylvania counties of Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery; the New Jersey counties of Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem; and the Delaware county of New Castle. 

“Zach has consistently shown that he has the work ethic, the strategic know-how, and the thoughtful community engagement that are essential for our organization. His promotion to CEO is a reflection of not only his excellent work but is also a statement of intent in how the IBA will lead the way on LGBTQ+ business issues for years to come,” said Gregory DeShields, the IBA Board Vice President. 

During his time as Executive Director, Wilcha has overseen many achievements including the regional Diverse Chambers Coalition launch, DEI efforts such as the IBA’s Intersections program, the TransWork program launch, and significant growth in IBA membership. 

“This job has been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with and for the LGBTQ+ community and expand the breadth and perception of what chambers of commerce can do for communities. I’m honored and humbled by my Board’s and membership’s trust in me, and I’m energized to take the IBA’s work of advocating, educating, and connecting to the next level,” said Wilcha. 

Wilcha holds a BA in International Relations from Saint Joseph's University and Juris Doctor for Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law. 

Prior to joining IBA, he worked as a Relationship Manager for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link