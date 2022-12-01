Independence Business Alliance Promotes Executive Director to the organization’s first CEO

Independence Business Alliance (IBA) has made its Executive Director, Zachary Wilcha, its first CEO effective immediately. Wilcha had been Executive Director since joining the organization in 2015, when he became its first full-time staff member.

IBA Board President Brian McGinnis said of Wilcha’s promotion, “We are thrilled to announce this well-earned promotion. Since joining the Board in 2017, I have seen firsthand Zach’s passion for advocating for LGBTQ+ businesses and their interests. In the face of unprecedented challenges, he brings a mix of passionate advocacy, steadfast dedication, and a keen vision for the future. I have no doubt Zach will prove an excellent CEO for the IBA, for our members, and for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The IBA is the Greater Philadelphia region’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. The organization serves the LGBTQ+ and business communities in the Pennsylvania counties of Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery; the New Jersey counties of Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem; and the Delaware county of New Castle.

“Zach has consistently shown that he has the work ethic, the strategic know-how, and the thoughtful community engagement that are essential for our organization. His promotion to CEO is a reflection of not only his excellent work but is also a statement of intent in how the IBA will lead the way on LGBTQ+ business issues for years to come,” said Gregory DeShields, the IBA Board Vice President.

During his time as Executive Director, Wilcha has overseen many achievements including the regional Diverse Chambers Coalition launch, DEI efforts such as the IBA’s Intersections program, the TransWork program launch, and significant growth in IBA membership.

“This job has been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with and for the LGBTQ+ community and expand the breadth and perception of what chambers of commerce can do for communities. I’m honored and humbled by my Board’s and membership’s trust in me, and I’m energized to take the IBA’s work of advocating, educating, and connecting to the next level,” said Wilcha.

Wilcha holds a BA in International Relations from Saint Joseph's University and Juris Doctor for Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law.

Prior to joining IBA, he worked as a Relationship Manager for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.