Vida Health presents Spanish-language virtual solution for diabetics

According to the findings of a study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Formative Research, a clinically significant reduction in the level of hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) was found in a population with diabetes using the Spanish-language solution.

Richard Frank, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Vida Health, stated:

Not only is America’s Hispanic population more likely to have diabetes, they’re also more likely to be medically underserved because of the barriers they face.

Accessibility

Highlighting the need to offer accessible care that adapts to the needs of different populations, Vida Health also shared some of the results published by the Changes in Glycemic Control Following Use of a Spanish-Language, Culturally Adapted Diabetes Program: Retrospective Study, which indicates the following benefits for people who participated in the program during 4 months :

The patients presented an average reduction of 1.23 points in the HbA1c level from an initial value of 9.65.

Participants who were most engaged (those who sent more messages, participated in more sessions, and completed more lessons) achieved even larger reductions: They had an average 1.6 point reduction in HbA1c from a baseline of 9.74.

“These results are so exciting because they show that accessing a provider who speaks a patient's native language and understands their cultural values and preferences can have a tremendous impact on the patient’s health outcomes,” added Frank.

About Vida Health

With a clinically validated approach, it combines a personalized experience that uses artificial intelligence technology in a mobile application, with a national network of high-quality providers, which follow a personalized attention work model that allows maximizing commitment, results and savings.

Introduced in 2020, Vida's accessible Spanish-language care is a comprehensive, localized, culturally-adapted, and self-contained product.

For people who use Vida services in Spanish, all interactions with Vida, from the first communication to clinical improvements, are in Spanish and are culturally adapted to suit the needs of this population.

Its clients include employers such as Boeing, Visa, Cisco and eBay, as well as some of the largest health plans in the country, such as Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“With Vida, I lowered my A1C from 7.9 to 5.1. I went from 228 pounds to 196 pounds. I eat healthier, and I am improving my relationship with my family. My stress level is also much better now, thanks to Vida,” said Geyby, a Spanish-speaking Vida member from a large national commercial payer.