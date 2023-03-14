MozFest 2023: Annual meeting for a more humane digital world

Considered a unique hybrid celebration, this festival is a gathering of activists and piece makers that revolves around art, technology and society.

Featuring more than 8,000 participants, more than 400 hands-on sessions, and more than 30 lightning talks, and art exhibits this year, MozFest will take place online from March 20-24 and tickets are available here for as pay-what-you-can.

Sarah Allen, Mozilla Festival director, noted:

This year we are holding conversations on how our social and political realities interweave with the technology we build.

Chats and Guests

“When whistleblower Thomas le Bonniec was contracted by Apple to work as a Data Analyst, he never anticipated his job would include eavesdropping on people’s most intimate conversations. Four years after his exposé on Apple’s mass surveillance, le Bonniec will speak at Mozilla Festival (MozFest) on what hasn’t changed and why privacy remains a hot potato in Big Tech regulation,” stressed the organization.

This year's MozFest theme, ‘The Collective Power of People,’ explores how movements are instrumental in catalyzing change online and how people-powered technologies can address critical issues at the intersection of technology and society.

Labor leader and Amazon founder Chris Smalls, and acclaimed academic and political activist Angela Davis, are some of the featured speakers at MozFest.

“Social justice movements advocating for human dignity, fairness, and equity are heavily rooted in activism — and we want to ignite the spirit of activism in how we approach AI,” added Allen.

These are some of the talks highlighted by the organization:

- Interactive Sessions — Immerse audiences in critical topics, such as privacy and security, AI transparency, and the ethics of AI-generated art. For example:

Is my phone listening to me? | Speaker: Thomas le Bonniec

Can AI Art be ethical? | Speaker: Azariah Cole-Shephard

- Lightning Talks — Provide TED-style talks on topics like technological diversity, climate change, and cybersecurity. For example:

Climate Change and Internet Disruption: A Case of Floods in Pakistan

Encryption Post-Roe: The Future of Abortion Activism?

- Dialogues and Debates — These central panels reveal pressing issues at the intersection of technology and society. For example: