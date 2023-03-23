Grant program for entrepreneurial moms launched

Founders First CDC, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that powers expansion and job creation in a variety of income-generating, founder-led businesses, recently announced that qualified individuals can now apply to apply for its 2023 Kitty Fund.

The Women-Owned Businesses Grant Program has a $25,000 fund that provides eligible small businesses across the United States the opportunity to receive a $1,000 microgrant.

Kim Folsom, Founders First CEO, noted:

This is the third year we are creating opportunities for mompreneurs across the country. The Kitty Fund celebrates business-owner moms for their strength and greatness displayed every day in raising families and leading their organizations in these challenging economic times.

About the Program

The Kitty Fund investments, which will be awarded to mother-led small employer-based businesses in advance of Mother's Day, were inspired by Folsom mother Catherine "Kitty" Abrams Tadlock Webster, who passed away in March 2020.

Eligibility requirements for the microgrant include:

Businesses must be led by a mother who is the CEO, president or business owner

Companies under $5 million in annual revenue with two or more employees qualify

Applications require a short video describing the company, who it serves and why that business should be awarded the grant

“As a working mom myself, I know how hard it is to try to get everything done. I feel honored to support my fellow moms through the Kitty Fund,” said Barbara Clarke, board chair of The Impact Seat Foundation, which is a funder of the Kitty Fund.

Kitty Fund is made possible through the efforts of women-owned businesses who want to seed into other women-owned businesses.

Applications open on March 21, 2023, and close on April 17. Qualified business owners can apply for the grant by clicking here.

“As a grant recipient for the Kitty Fund last year, we used the funds to start our newest venture called AskSamie. AskSamie is an algorithm-based online tool that allows people to do their own assessment for accessible living. The grant helped us build and launch AskSamie, enabling us to reach people in rural communities and cities that we couldn't reach before. We are now live and grateful for the opportunity the Kitty Fund gave us,” pointed out Dr. Brandy Archie, occupational therapist, owner of AccessAble Living, and 2022 Kitty Fund Grant recipient.