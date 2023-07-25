Mauro Lance appointed to the board of YMCA of Metro North in Boston

Virtual Inc. recently announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mauro Lance, has been appointed to the board of directors of the YMCA of Metro North, a nonprofit organization that operates eight YMCA locations in various boroughs north of Boston.

Lance stated in a press release:

I am honored by this appointment. My participation on the board will be an extension of our mission at Virtual to make meaningful contributions to our local community and the world.

About YMCA of Metro North

This organization offers families of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to participate in unique programming, including sports, healthy living tips, summer camps, preschool, and after-school educational programs.

With a strong commitment to supporting local communities, Virtual recognizes the importance of Lance's involvement in this role and welcomes the opportunity to support the mission of the YMCA of Metro North.

As a non-profit organization, the YMCA of Metro North is governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of community leaders. Board members donate their time and talent to provide direction and guidance to the YMCA leadership team and help shape the organization's strategic plan.

“The YMCA of Metro North is a phenomenal, essential organization that is completely embedded in the community – it is an anchor,” noted Lance.

Lance’s Career

Lance has more than 25 years of experience in government, finance and operations, with extensive experience in the IT and payments security industry.

As CFO, Lance leads the strategy and management of Virtual's corporate and client financial operations.

In his new role, the Latino executive will share his financial and governance expertise and experience to help sustain the YMCA of Metro North, a $30 million-plus organization.

Born in Chile, he has lived and worked in his country, as well as in China, France and the United States.

Noted as a Fulbright scholar, Lance has held leadership positions at the PCI Security Standards Council, the MIT Media Lab, and the World Wide Web Consortium. He was also a founding director of the Web Foundation.

“We are so pleased to welcome Mauro to our board. It’s clear that he shares our commitment to service and vision of strengthening individuals, families, and our community, and we will benefit from his expertise,” said Kathleen Walsh, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro North.

About Virtual Inc.

It is a leading provider of professional services to standardization organizations, consortia and associations.

Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.

"Kids are the future, and my goal is to help ensure that they have open avenues to secure, happy lives – through daycare programs that allow parents to work, safe after-school programs that nourish young minds, and all the time-honored YMCA activities that cultivate healthy bodies as well,” underscored Lance.