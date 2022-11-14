Miami Marlins’ Caroline O’Connor becomes the second highest-ranking woman in Major League Baseball

Caroline O’Connor has been promoted to the president of business operations for the Miami Marlins. This makes her the second highest-ranking woman in baseball operations behind the Marlins’ general manager Kim Ng. Ng was hired in 2020 and became the first woman general manager in Major League Baseball history.

Catie Griggs from the Seattle Mariners is the first woman president in the MLB. In 2021, women held 25.5% of administrative positions for teams in the MLB. The Marlins are the first team in the MLB and the other three major sports leagues to have women running all of its daily operations.

O’Connor has worked with the Marlins for six years, most recently as chief operating officer. Before coming to the Marlins, she worked at Morgan Stanley, IBM, and UBS Investment Bank. She holds a BA in Computer Information Systems from Rutgers University and an MBA in Finance from New York University.

The Marlins’ owner Bruce Sherman said of O’Connor, “Her leadership will continue to guide the Marlins organization toward our goal of sustained success while strategizing additional new ventures to grow our business and enhance our brand recognition.”

In her new role, she will oversee sales, marketing, partnerships, human resources, diversity, equity, and inclusion, finance, communications, legal, community outreach, technology, ballpark facilities, and special projects.

“We have made large strides in growing our fan base, expanding our business partnerships, and creating relationships with our community leaders, and we have a great deal of opportunity in front of us,” said O’Connor.

“I look forward to working with the team to continue to build on that success and drive further engagement with Marlins baseball while establishing loanDepot park as a top entertainment destination in South Florida,” she added.

Attendance at the LoanDepot station has risen recently. The last time it allowed full capacity was 2019, and attendance is up by 12%. However in terms of crowd numbers, they rank 29 out of 30.

In 2021, O’Connor was named an Influential Businesswoman by the South Florida Business Journal. She sits on several boards including that of the Florida Sports Foundation and Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade.