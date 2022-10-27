Jefferson Health’s EVP & Chief Diversity Officer Lisette Martinez has been named a 2022 Top Diversity Leader

On October 17, Modern Healthcare announced their list of Top Diversity Leaders for 2022.

Modern Health’s editor Mary Ellen Polik explained that the honorees “demonstrate a willingness to devote the resources necessary to execute meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Their efforts to provide greater opportunities internally while advancing health equity initiatives in their communities set a great example for others to follow.”

Meeting the criteria, one of this year’s honorees is Lisette Martinez, Jefferson Health’s EVP & Chief Diversity Officer.

Since joining the healthcare organization in May 2020, Martinez has been a leading force in the integration of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in practices across the institution.

Initiatives Martinez has led include starting Jefferson, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) councils, which reimagines diversity and inclusion to promote and cultivate an inclusive environment that celebrates it vast diversity; enacted an initiative to reduce racial disparities in patient care by diversifying questions asked to patients to better understand how well clinicians are able to adhere to patients’ identity; and set up the “Supply Chain Connect” program. This is a program designed to prepare local and minority businesses to get contracting opportunities with Jefferson Health.

These are only three of the many things she’s accomplished in her two years at Jefferson.

“I’m honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top leader among my DEI colleagues in healthcare. Fostering an environment of respect and inclusion and deepening Jefferson’s ties within our community are top priorities for our institution. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and I look forward to building on this important work in the years to come,” said Martinez.

Martinez has previously worked at Yale Haven health system as their first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. She also worked at TriHealth as the System Director of Diversity and Language Services. Before she started working in healthcare, Martinez worked in retail, software development and food manufacturing.

Martinez graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in 1996. She earned an MBA from Thomas More University in 2006.