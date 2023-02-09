Eric Branderiz, named to the board of directors of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

The tech solutions firm recently announced the arrival of its 11th independent director on a 12-member board.

Stephen Rohleder, chair of the Board, stated:

Eric is a proven financial executive and public company director with extensive experience overseeing financial and accounting operations for high-growth energy and technology companies.

Branderiz’s Career

With experience in the energy, technology, semiconductor, and renewable energy sectors, Branderiz is an expert in finance, accounting, M&A execution, risk and ESG management, and corporate governance.

He most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Enphase Energy, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, from 2018 2022.

Branderiz also served as chief accounting officer and corporate controller for Tesla Inc., the automotive and renewable energy company, from October 2016 to March 2018, and in various senior roles, including senior vice president, corporate controller, and director accounting at SunPower Corporation, a solar energy system design and manufacturing company, from 2010 to 2016.

Prior to joining SunPower, Branderiz held various senior-level positions at Knowledge Learning Corporation, Spansion Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Congratulations to Eric Branderiz who was elected to Fortune #194 @Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) Board of Directors.



Learn More: https://t.co/E5nk32DVmX #LCDAOnTheRise #LatinoLeaders pic.twitter.com/5FhyHGa42l — Latino Directors (@LatinoDirectors) February 7, 2023

Branderiz, who is a Certified Public Accountant in California and who has a Bachelor of Business Commerce with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of Alberta, Canada, is also a member of the Board of Directors of Fortive Corporation, a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions in a variety of attractive end markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Eric to the Board and look forward to leveraging his unique insights and expertise as we seek to reaccelerate growth and drive shareholder value,” added Rohleder.

Worth noting is Cognizant's efforts to optimize its balance between director skills and tenures as part of its ongoing upgrade program, where with the arrival of Branderiz 5 independent directors have been appointed in the last 4 years.