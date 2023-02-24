LIVE STREAMING
Sorenson gets GSA contract for disability communication services

The hope is to make government entities and agencies more accessible and inclusive.

Sorenson, the leading provider of communication services to the deaf, hard of hearing and diverse communities, recently announced that it signed a new five-year contract as a distributor of language services to federal, state and local governments, and nonprofits.

It encompasses all agencies and entities, which must adhere to tAmericans with Disabilities Act and 508 Rehabilitation Act compliance. The new GSA contract also allows Sorenson to further its mission of creating opportunities for greater connection and collaboration among various government workers in the public sector.

Jorge Rodríguez, CEO of Sorenson, said:

We are eager to support government agencies and, as we have done in the private sector, provide them with various options for communication.

You should know: General Service Administration (GSA)

The GSA, created by President Harry Truman in 1949 to simplify and organize the purchase of goods and services by the government, is the primary and preferred resource for purchasing goods and services for the government.

It contracts streamline the government sales process with preset prices, terms, and conditions that government buyers can use to purchase from a business.

While GSA Programming Contracts are primarily used to sell to federal agencies, they may also be used to sell to state and local governments in certain circumstances.

“To truly nurture organizational belonging and expand opportunities for all people to thrive, we must establish inclusive and accessible cultures – cultures of belonging – where workers have the tools they need to effectively communicate on an equal basis,” added Rodríguez.

In 2021, more than $195 million was contracted through the GSA for translation and interpretation services.

Now, with the new GSA contract, any government agency can purchase directly from Sorenson, which offers a five-year renewable contract.

“Adding Sorenson to the GSA Schedule is a win for everyone – Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing people. Now government agencies have more options for a broad spectrum of accessible communication tools, a key component of breaking down conversational barriers and creating a fully inclusive work environment that fosters networking and professional growth among all workers within the culture,” said Cham Le, president of Deaf in Government, an advocacy organization that supports local, state, and federal employees who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing and that also serves as a resource organization for the government.

For more information, click here.

