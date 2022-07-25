Hanover Insurance Group appoints Francisco Aristeguieta as a member of its Board of Directors

Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. announced the appointment of Francisco A. Aristeguieta as a new member of the company's Board of Directors.

Wide Experience

As an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience in the banking and financial services industries, Aristeguieta currently serves as Special Counsel to State Street Corporation, a leading provider of financial services to institutional investors worldwide, where he recently stepped down as Executive Vice President.

Aristeguieta has held various roles since joining State Street in 2019, including CEO of State Street Institutional Services and Executive Vice President and CEO of State Street International.

Prior to joining State Street, Aristeguieta held several key executive positions during his 25-year career at Citigroup Inc., most recently as CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific, a leading universal bank in the region in consumer and institutional retail banking and broad financial services.

During his time at Citigroup, Aristeguieta also served as CEO of Citigroup Latin America, led Citigroup's Global Transaction Services Group in Latam and Mexico, was CEO of Citigroup Colombia, and head of the organization’s Andean Region Cluster of countries, among other important positions.

Cynthia L. Egan, chair of the board of directors at The Hanover, stated:

Francisco is a highly accomplished operating executive who will bring excellent and strong perspectives to our boardroom as we continue to support the advancement of The Hanover's mission and strategy. We are delighted to welcome him to the board.

Credentials

Aristeguieta holds a bachelor's degree from the Universidad Metropolitana de Venezuela and an MBA from Brunel University in the UK. He began his career as a financial analyst at Petróleos de Venezuela and stood out as Vice President of the Banco de Chile Board of Directors.

About The Hannover

Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. The company provides insurance solutions through a group of independent agents and brokers.