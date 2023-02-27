The RF Comunicad Collective is here to connect corporations with Latinos

Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies, recently announced the launch of RF Comunicad Collective as a better way to connect corporations with Latino communities. It's the product of RF Comunicad's 30-year relationship with a strategically selected network of Hispanic leaders, influencers, visionaries and representatives of hundreds of national and local organizations that serve these growing communities.

Gloria Rodríguez, RF Comunicad president, stated:

At RF Comunicad, cultural intelligence is the guiding light to create meaningful, targeted initiatives with the knowledge that to build trust, companies need to be intentional in their multicultural efforts. The Collective partners know the importance of having a deep understanding of the Latino community to successfully reach that audience.

A new Latino connection strategy

With the goal of connecting corporations and their brands with Latino populations, and empowering the community, the Collective network has led community efforts for decades supported by its members, among which stand out:

Hispanic Federation

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute

United States Hispanic Leadership Institute

Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation

Latinas USA

Centro Fox at Mexico

AIPC pandora at Spain

With the launch, the purpose is for the Collective to further collaborate with corporations, each engaging their own extensive network to reach Latino audiences quickly and successfully.

A firm commitment to diversity

With the new information the alliance will be able to collect, organizations will also have the possibility to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion so they are at the forefront of any corporate strategy. The proven models of RF Comunicad ensure ROI through impactful brand and community revitalization efforts.

“The Collective network experience will assist Ruder Finn in designing intentional culturally competent campaigns and will facilitate open dialogue between the corporate and nonprofit sectors to drive brand value and social impact. It is also meant to create a better understanding of the Hispanic community, its needs and contributions to the U.S. economy while ultimately integrating the Latino community through strategic approaches to DEI, recruitment, and retainment,” said Ruder Finn in a release.

Through their engagement with the community, corporations can receive information and access to the second largest population in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census.

The RF Comunidad Collective highlighted a study from the Pew Research Center that indicated one in four members of Generation Z is Hispanic, and the generation will become a non-white majority by 2026.

“Latinos have more than $2 trillion in purchasing power, and by observing and predicting markets shifts and trends in data, they can better understand this population,” said Ruder Finn.