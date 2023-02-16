Pedro Pizarro, appointed to the Board of Directors of 3M Co.

The industrial machinery manufacturing firm recently announced the increase in the size of its Board, which, with the arrival of Anne H. Chow, retired CEO of AT&T Business, who joined Pizarro, grew from 11 to 13 members.

Mike Roman, 3M chairman and CEO, noted:

We are very pleased to further strengthen 3M's board with two highly accomplished, world-class leaders.

Pizarro’s Career

Pedro Pizarro, president, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the largest electric utilities in the country, a position he has held since 2016, has a BS in chemistry from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

“We're all responsible for making the world a better place for future generations. The energy industry plays a critical role in making that happen. I am privileged to be part of the effort,” states Pedro Pizarro through his LinkedIn profile.

Among the senior executive positions that Pizarro has held in the Edison International companies since he joined in 1999, his role as president of SCE between 2014 and 2016, and that of president of Edison Mission Energy, an indirect subsidiary of Edison International, stand out, until the sale of its main assets in 2014.

Prior to joining the Edison International ventures, Pizarro was a senior contract manager at McKinsey & Company.

“I am excited to be joining the 3M Board of Directors. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the Board, Chairman and CEO Mike Roman, senior leadership, and the impressive global team committed to applying 3M Science to improve every life,” pointed out Pizarro.

He is currently vice president of the Edison Electrical Institute, director of the Electric Power Research Institute, member of the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, and Trustee of the California Institute of Technology.

“Pedro brings skills and experience in leading large companies and driving strategic improvements, and a deep understanding of the power of materials science to improve the world,” added Roman.