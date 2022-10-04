Patricia Pineda joins the Board of Directors of Portland General Electric (PGE)

The fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, recently announced the appointment of this renowned Latina leader, who will also serve on the Finance and Compensation, Culture, and Talent Committees.

Jack Davis, PGE’s Board Chair, stated:

We are pleased to welcome Patricia to the PGE Board. Her considerable public board experience and deep legal, human resources, and communications expertise will help us further enhance our employee experience and position the company competitively in the ever-evolving electric utility industry.

Pineda’s Career

“Pineda is an experienced C-Suite executive and General Counsel, corporate board member, Chair of Audit and Compensation Committees, and non-profit board member. As a board director, she has overseen digital transformations and two successful IPOs. She is also experienced leading initiatives in the areas of DE&I and ESG,” is pointed out through her LinkedIn profile.

With more than 35 years of leadership experience at Toyota Motor North America, Inc., and New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc., Pineda most recently served as the company's VP, where she led the efforts of the Hispanic Business Strategy Group at Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Prior to assuming the role of Vice President, she held various executive leadership positions at Toyota and the Toyota USA Foundation, including directing the company's legal affairs, administrative operations, corporate advertising, as well as diversity and corporate communications.

Pineda, who has a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Mills College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, is the founder of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) and currently serves on the boards of Levi Strauss. & Co., Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., and Omnicom Group.

She is a frequent public speaker on corporate governance and board diversity. She has received numerous leadership awards and was added to the 2021 and 2022 NACD Directorship 100 Honorees list.

Pineda also held positions on the California Air Resources Board and served on the advisory board of the “Latinos y Sociedad” Program at the Aspen Institute.

About Portland General Electric Company

The company with approximately 3,000 workers serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities.

PGE owns 16 generating plants in Oregon and other northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreational areas. For more than 130 years, the company has moved society forward by bringing safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians.