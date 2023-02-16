LIVE STREAMING
Pedro Pizarro, new board member at 3M Co.
Pizarro is vice president of Edison International. Graphic: Mónica Hernández/AL DÍA News.

Pedro Pizarro appointed to the Board of Directors of 3M

The exec is president and chief executive officer of Edison International.

Manuel Herrera
Manuel Herrera
February 16, 2023

3M, the industrial machinery manufacturing firm, recently increased the size of its board of directors from 11 to 13 with the appointments of Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International, and Anne H. Chow, the retired CEO of AT&T Business.

Mike Roman, 3M chairman and CEO, noted:

We are very pleased to further strengthen 3M's board with two highly accomplished, world-class leaders.

Pizarro’s Career 

Pizarro, president, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison (SCE) — one of the largest electric utilities in the country — has a bachelors in chemistry from Harvard and a doctorate in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

“We're all responsible for making the world a better place for future generations. The energy industry plays a critical role in making that happen. I am privileged to be part of the effort,” wrote Pizarro on his LinkedIn.

Among the senior executive positions Pizarro has held at Edison International companies since he joined in 1999, is as president of SCE between 2014 and 2016, and president of Edison Mission Energy, an indirect subsidiary of Edison International, in 2014.

Prior to joining the Edison International ventures, Pizarro was a senior contract manager at McKinsey & Company.

“I am excited to be joining the 3M Board of Directors. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the Board, Chairman and CEO Mike Roman, senior leadership, and the impressive global team committed to applying 3M Science to improve every life,” wrote Pizarro.

He is currently vice president of the Edison Electrical Institute, director of the Electric Power Research Institute, member of the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, and a trustee of the California Institute of Technology.

“Pedro brings skills and experience in leading large companies and driving strategic improvements, and a deep understanding of the power of materials science to improve the world,” added Roman.

