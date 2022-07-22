Diamondback Energy, Inc appoints Rebecca A. Klein to its Board of Directors

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, recently announced the appointment of two new independent members to its Board of Directors.

With the appointment of Rebecca A. Klein and Frank D. Tsuru as independent directors, the Board is strengthened for its second decade as a public company and increases in size, adding now 10 members.

“We are thrilled and humbled that Becky and Frank have decided to join Diamondback’s Board of Directors. Both new members bring significant experience that is additive and complementary to the skillset of our current eight-member Board,” said Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Klein’s Career

Klein is currently the Principal of Klein Energy, LLC, an energy consulting company based in Austin, Texas. For the past 25 years, she has worked in Washington, D.C. and in Texas in the energy, telecommunications, and national security fields.

In her long professional career, Klein was also noted for her service with KPMG Consulting (now Deloitte), where she led the development of the company's Office of Government Affairs and Industry Relations in Washington, D.C.

Klein, who served as a Senior Fellow with Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, was Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas and chair of the board at the Lower Colorado River Authority, a power utility company that owns generation, transmission and water services throughout Central Texas.

Stice stated:

Becky possesses a distinguished background in a different corner of the energy landscape that will add to strategic conversations, and in risk management with regulators and other similar entities.

Klein holds a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas, a Master of Arts in National Security Studies from Georgetown University, a Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from the University of Stanford, and an MBA from MIT.

The versatile executive, a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Air Force Reserve, is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). She is also the Founder and director of the Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute.

Additionally, she serves on the Boards of Avista Corporation, a publicly traded utility company in the Pacific Northwest; Groupnire, a private company focused on developing energy resources from early-stage technologies to commercial implementation; and Aigoous, a private water and energy software company. She is also on the Board of SJW Group, a publicly traded water company with operations in California, Texas, Connecticut, and Maine.

In 2019, Klein was named the Most Influential Corporate Board Director by WomenInc.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, this company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.