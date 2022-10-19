LIVE STREAMING
José Minaya, CEO of Nuveen.
Hispanic leader in corporate investments. Graphic: Mónica Hernández/Al Día News.

Moody's Corporation appoints José Minaya to its Board of Directors

The Latino executive took office on October 17.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Rosanna Durruthy, an Afro-Latina woman with gray hair cut short along the sides of her head. She is wearing a cream colored suit. She is looking at the viewer and smiling.

Building DEI at LinkedIn

October 18th, 2022
Article
Solar energy farm.

Female Hispanic Leadership

October 17th, 2022
Article
Cell phone screen displaying TikTok logo.

Digital Begging

October 16th, 2022
Article
Young man walks next to a painted wall.

Hispanic PR Experts

October 13th, 2022
Article
María Sainz, LCDA member.

Valuable and Long Experience

October 12th, 2022
Article
Raúl Vargas, CEO of Farmers Group Inc.

Latino CEO

October 11th, 2022
Article
Francisco J. López-Balboa, board member at United Rentals.

Corporate Hispanic Leader

October 10th, 2022
Article
Laptop with google site displayed.

Trusted and Beloved Brands

October 10th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 19, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The global comprehensive risk assessment firm, which provides tools for organizations to make better decisions, recently announced the addition of Minaya as the eleventh director of its board and a key member of the Audit, Governance and Nominating and Compensation and Human Resources committees.

Ray McDaniel, Chairman of Moody’s Corporation, stated:

We look forward to working with José and welcome him to the board.

Minaya’s Career 

Minaya has served since 2020 as CEO of Nuveen, a TIAA company, where he was previously Chief Investment Officer and President.

Prior to Nuveen, Minaya led TIAA's global Real Estate division, joining as a fixed income portfolio manager in 2004 and today serving as a member of the executive committee, defining strategy and developing investment capabilities in real estate, agriculture, industrial timber, infrastructure, energy, and alternative credit strategies.

“José is responsible for Nuveen’s vision, strategy and day-to-day operations. He and his leadership team set and execute key growth initiatives and provide oversight of all investment management teams and client businesses,” is pointed out through his LinkedIn profile.

Minaya, who has a BA in Finance from Manhattan College and an MBA from Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business, has more than 28 years of investment experience, including his time at AIG Global Investment Group, where he helped drive emerging market equity trading, and the investment banking groups at Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions.

Minaya is also a recognized recipient of the 2016 Toigo Blazing Trails Award for his demonstrated commitment to educating and leading the next generation of financial services talent. He is also the Executive Sponsor of TIAA's Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, which works to build and promote a diverse and inclusive environment throughout the company.

He is currently a member of several boards, including the Robert Toigo Foundation, the National Forestry Foundation, the Dartmouth Tuck School MBA Advisory Council (Chair), as well as the Institute of Investment Companies.

“José’s extensive experience with strategic investing across a variety of asset classes, as well as his impressive tenure guiding one of the world’s largest asset management companies through a series of unprecedented challenges, exemplify the valuable perspective he will bring to Moody’s Board of Directors,” added McDaniel.

About Moody’s Corporation 

With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines an international presence with local expertise and more than a century of history in the financial markets.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link