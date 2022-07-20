Cynthia Ruiz appointed to the L.A. Board of Water and Power Commission

Mayor Eric Garcetti recently celebrated the arrival of Cynthia Ruiz to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board (LADWP) Commission, following the resignation of Vice President Susana Reyes, who joined the Board of Public Works.

Garcetti stated:

Cynthia is a dedicated public servant who has spent her career putting the well-being of Angelenos – especially our most vulnerable and low-income residents – above all else.

With Ruiz's appointment, the LADWP Commission continues its distinction as an all-women-led Board, a scenario presented for the first time in the Department's history thanks to the Garcetti administration's stewardship.

Also, this appointment is historic as Ruiz, who is Indigenous Latina and current member of the Cherokee Nation, becomes the first known member of a tribe at the federal level to serve on the Board of Water and Power Commissioners in its 122-year history.

“Her commitment to build a more sustainable and just City makes her a powerful addition to the Commission, and her historic confirmation marks a critical continuation of progress on the road to true equity and representation,” underlined Garcetti.

Prior to her recent confirmation to the LADWP Board, Ruiz served as Commission President for the Los Angeles City Employee Retirement System, where she oversaw a multi-million dollar pension portfolio. She was also part of the Public Works Board for about eight years, including her presidency from 2005 to 2011.

Ruiz highlighted through her Linkedin profile: “I’m happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Vice President of the Board of Directors at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power!”

For her part, Cynthia McClain-Hill, President of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners, said that they hope to work together with Ruiz to continue promoting access to programs that support the reduction of utility bills, especially for the most vulnerable communities in the city.

“As a lifelong Angeleno, it is an honor to continue my service to the City of Los Angeles by joining the all-female Board, as LADWP continues to grow a sustainable future for the nation’s largest municipal utility,” said Commissioner Ruiz, who is currently a professor of teaching leadership at the University of West Los Angeles School of Business, at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.

The respected executive, a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), is also a best-selling author, executive coach, and inspirational speaker. She received the “Community Leader of the Year Award” for her service to the Cherokee Nation, as well as the Cherokee Phoenix Seven Feathers Award. She was recently highlighted by the Los Angeles Business Journal as Mentor of the Year.

About LADWP

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the country, with an electrical capacity of 8,019 megawatts (MW) and serving an average of 435 million gallons of water per day to 4 million of Los Angeles residents, their businesses and visitors.