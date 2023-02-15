José M. Gutiérrez, new member of the Board of Directors of Gartner Inc.

“I'm way too active and curious to just sit around and do nothing. So the corporate boards are a great platform for me to draw upon my experiences and provide guidance to the company and the management team. It's still very important and I still feel very relevant, yet I don't have nearly the stress that comes with an executive role,” points out Gutiérrez in his profile of Northwestern Kellogg, the institution where he obtained his MBA.

Gartner Inc., a company that provides actionable and objective information to executives and their teams, named Gutierrez as its 12th director on a board where 11 members are independent and 25% identify as racially or ethnically diverse.

Gutiérrez’s Career

Gutiérrez, who has considerable experience in technology as well as a wide range of industries at both the executive and board levels, spent 25 years at AT&T Inc., from which he retired in 2016.

At the communications company, Gutiérrez has held various senior executive positions, including president and/or CEO of five business units ranging from $5 billion to $25 billion in revenue.

He previously served as a director of the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, where he was involved in the merger with JAB's Keurig, creating a combined $11 billion beverage conglomerate and generating significant shareholder value.

Drawing on significant financial and accounting experience, he is recognized for having cultivated deep insight into corporate strategy and a customer-focused business approach, while being noted as a valued member of various public company boards, serving on boards of directors, audit, finance, compensation, nomination and governance.

Gutiérrez currently sits on the board of Denny's Corp., where he serves as Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee, as well as on the board of Adient plc, where he sits on the Audit and Governance committees.

Supporting others

Gutiérrez also shares his business knowledge as a board director and member of several organizations, including the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), the University of Missouri, Cotton Bowl, and the Thompson Foundation for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, where he serves as vice president.