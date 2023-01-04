Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania announces five new board members

Towards the end of 2022, the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania (HBAPA) announced five new board members.

The HBAPA is an organization that is “committed to the social, economic, professional, and educational advancement of Latino/Hispanic attorneys, law students, and community members.”

The new board members are:

Jenise Rivera

Jenise Rivera works as an Associate at Burns White LLC. Burns White LLC is a legal firm with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Ohio, and West Virginia. The firm was originally known for railroad law, but has expanded to provide services to nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and banks.

Prior to this, she worked as a Judicial Law Clerk in the New Jersey Courts.

Rivera was one of seven students awarded with a scholarship from HBAPA during its 2019 annual scholarship dinner event. Another new board member, Monica Matias, was also honored at the same event.



She received a BA in Psychology and Urban Studies at Rutgers University and Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Law School.

Juan Ramirez

Juan Ramirez works as an Assistant City Solicitor in the Tort Litigation Unit for the City of Philadelphia Law Department. The City of Philadelphia Law Department functions as the general legal counsel for the city government.

Before working for the city, he was a Staff Attorney for the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

Ramirez also worked as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable Stephanie M. Sawyer at the First Judicial District of Philadelphia.

Monica Matias

Monica Matias is a Litigation Associate at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP. The firm provides business and litigation help to nonprofits, businesses, and governments through “innovative, practical, and cost-effective solutions.”

Matias received a BS in Human Communication, with a minor in Sports Business Management from University of Central Florida and Juris Doctor degree from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Richard Lopez

Like Ramirez, Richard Lopez works as an Assistant City Solicitor in the Tort Litigation Unit for the City of Philadelphia Law Department and was a Staff Attorney for the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

He received a BS in Secondary Education English Studies from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from Delaware Law School.

Emma Pachon

Emma Pachon works as an Associate at Blank Rome LLP. Blank Rome LLP focuses on law relating to businesses, such as corporate law, business restructuring, and commercial litigation.

She received a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Affairs from Saint Joseph's University and a Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law.

Pachon was recently named on Lawyers of Color’s Hot List 2022. The Hot List honors junior and mid-level attorneys of color “who show promise in their careers and demonstrate a story commitment to advancing diversity in the legal profession.”

The new board members will be sworn-in at the upcoming 22nd annual La Justicia Award.

The event will take place on February 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Judge Nitza Quiñones Alejandro will also be honored at this event with the La Justicia Award, which honors an individual who works to advance Latino interests and civil rights.