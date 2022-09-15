Guillermo Díaz Jr. joins Jack in the Box’s Board of Directors

As of September 26, 2022, the executive will serve as a director of Jack in the Box Inc., the important franchise company that includes the Jack in the Box brands, one of the largest hamburger chains in the country with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states.

It also has the Del Taco brand, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the US, with some 600 restaurants in 16 states.

Díaz, who currently serves as Chairman of the Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC), the premier global leadership organization of senior business and technology executives building outstanding careers in this area, is also the founder and CEO of Conectado Inc., an innovative Web 3 digital platform with a mission to accelerate access to opportunity for underrepresented minorities. He is also a member of the Blue Shield of California Board of Directors.

Darin Harris, CEO at Jack in the Box Inc., stated:

We are delighted to welcome Guillermo to our Board and look forward to leveraging his experience for the Jack in the Box and Del Taco brands as we execute our long-term strategic plan.

Díaz’s Career

Díaz brings more than three decades of experience in telecommunications and information technology.

“Guillermo Díaz, Jr., is a transformative global business leader and champion of diversity, equity and inclusion,” notes his LinkedIn profile.

Among his most notable roles, Díaz served as CEO at Kloudspot, Inc., an innovative AI and IoT predictive analytics platform provider, and as Global Chief Information Officer at Cisco Systems, Inc. He also led the Customer Digital Transformation, where he and his team leveraged Cisco's digital journey and thought leadership to partner with customers in developing their own digital transformation programs.

Prior to Cisco, Díaz held senior IT leadership positions at some of Silicon Valley's most respected companies, including Silicon Graphics, Intelligent Electronics (Ingram Micro), and Alza Corporation (now Johnson & Johnson).

Guillermo Díaz Jr., Jack in the Box's board member. Photo. Díaz's Twitter profile.

“In addition to Guillermo’s IT leadership experience, he is also a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) advocate as evidenced by his leadership of the Cisco Diversity Council and his executive sponsorship of Cisco’s Hispanic/Latino and Veteran employee resource organizations. As we identify how we will further our DEI efforts at the Company, Guillermo will be a key partner in guiding how best to achieve our goals, while amplifying the voices of our diverse workforce in our restaurants,” added Harris.

Díaz began his career in telecommunications with the U.S. Navy, where he received a military scholarship that led to his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Regis University in Colorado.

Díaz is also recognized for working for social causes. He has led the acceleration of building future technology leaders through work-study initiatives for students, such as the Cristo Rey work-study program and scholarships delivered through the HITEC Foundation. He is also a member of the Npower Impact Boards, Supporting Veterans and Young Adults, the Latino Donor Collaborative, and the Stanford Latino Entrepreneur Initiative.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with Diversified Search in identifying Guillermo as a new Board member, and we’re delighted to leverage his breadth of technology experience and a strong track record for accelerating culture through people, process, and technology, as it adds a unique perspective to our Board. We believe the expertise Guillermo brings to our Board will enhance our ongoing efforts to drive growth, accelerate our digital transformation and create shareholder value,” underscore David L. Goebel, Chairman of the Board at Jack in the Box Inc.