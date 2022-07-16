Alphabet Inc appoints R. Martin "Marty" Chávez to its Board of Directors

Alphabet Inc., Google's parent holding company, announced the appointment of R. Martin "Marty" Chávez to its Board of Directors.

Chávez, a recognized business leader with extensive experience in finance and technology, comes to this important Board of Directors as a partner and vice president of the global investment firm Sixth Street, where he is a member of the firm's Executive Committee and leads research and development initiatives with a focus on this company's partnerships with health technology and software companies.

"It's an honor to join Alphabet's Board of Directors. The company's mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful has never been more important than it is today, and I'm thrilled to help advance this important work,” stated Chávez.

I am honored to be appointed to the Board of @AlphabetInc, and grateful for the opportunity to be part of a company whose innovations shape the way we live, work, and interact. I look forward to working with my Board colleagues to empower the pioneers at Alphabet. https://t.co/eNGN0MC9BH — R. Martin Chavez (@RMartinChavez) July 15, 2022

The new member of the Board of Directors, who is a key adviser to the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of the company and its portfolio operations group, “More Than Capital,” currently serves as a member of the board of directors at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and the Stanford Medicine Board of Fellows. Additionally, he is a member of the board of directors at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and chairman of the board of directors at Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, where he serves on its audit committee.

Previously, Chávez was a director at Banco Santander, S.A., and held a number of executive positions during his 20-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, including chief information officer, chief financial officer, global co-head of the firm's Securities Division, and member of the management committee.

Chávez, who has an A.B. magna cum laude in Biochemical Sciences and an S.M. in Computer Science from Harvard, and a Ph.D. in Medical Information Sciences from Stanford (Architectures and Algorithms for Probabilistic Expert Systems), co-founded San Francisco startup Quorum Software Systems, where he was CTO. He was also CEO and co-founder of Kiodex (acquired by Sungard).

John Hennessy, chair of the Alphabet Board of Directors, commented on Chávez’s appointment: “He is an accomplished technologist, entrepreneur, and investor, and he brings deep experience from the worlds of finance and technology.”

Chávez’s Profile

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chavez is “a computer scientist, entrepreneur, investor, and risk manager.” He is especially well known in the corporate world as for the last 35 years he has used data, mathematics, software, and machine learning to solve difficult problems for clients and stakeholders.

Always seeking to navigate a convergence between life sciences and software, since retiring from Goldman Sachs, Chávez has served as an advisor to multiple startups and projects, including Abacus.ai, Cambrian Biopharma, Ketch, Earli, and The Mount Sinai Institute for Health Equity Research.

Chávez, who has served on the board of directors of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), Paige.ai, PNM Resources, and Sema4, is also a passionate patron of the arts and education, most notably as a board member of amFAR (the Foundation for AIDS Research), the Friends of the High Line, the Institute for Advanced Study, the Harvard Board of Overseers, and the Santa Fe Opera.

“I am honored to join the ranks of Alphabet Inc.'s distinguished Board members, and excited to work with its revolutionary portfolio of companies as they lead the industry in shaping a better future,” Chávez said through his LinkedIn profile.

About Alphabet Inc.

Founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998, this company, better known as Google, has more than 160,000 employees around the world, with a wide range of popular products and platforms such as Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.