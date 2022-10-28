The Hispanic Marketing Council announces its new chair

On October 27, The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced that Isabella Sanchez will join their board as its new chair, effective immediately. Sanchez has previously served as the board’s Treasurer. She takes over the position of chair from Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural.

Del Fa said of his successor, “Isabella has a passion for cultural connections, creative innovation and technology to measure and optimize performance—she has brought invaluable insights to the board as treasurer, and I look forward to her leadership and working with her to strengthen the HMC.”

He will stay on the board as the immediate past chair.

Sanchez has over 30 years of experience in marketing and has worked with many prominent marketers focused on the U.S. Hispanic market. At Zubi she oversees all of the Hispanic strategic media planning and execution for clients. She also handles the media for new business developments.

Her passion for marketing to diverse groups is evidenced in her commitment to elevating how the industry operates and helping marketers understand and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunity in the U.S.

Sanchez reacted to the news of her new board chair appointment by saying, “It is an honor to continue the legacy of past Zubi visionaries, who were among the founders of HMC, and champion the Hispanic market.”

She proceeded to detail the prominence and economic influence of the U.S. Latino cohort.

“U.S. Latinos have the fifth largest gross domestic product (GDP) in the world, surpassing France and U.K., and are shaping the cultural fabric of the new American mainstream. I am committed to advocate for increased Hispanic marketing investment and corporations with the right specialists to do it correctly and appropriately,” she continued.

In this new chair role, Sanchez will work with the executive director, committees, and the governing bodies of HMC to support its strategic plan. The plan advocates for quality Hispanic marketing and focuses on strategies and creative direction that is culturally-driven. It also emphasizes the importance of Hispanic marketing specialists.

The HMC also announced a number of new board members, which include newly-elected treasurer Gian Pablo Kates, VP of Network Sales at Telemundo; Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder-Chairman of Alma; Lisa Torres, President of Multicultural Practice at Publicis Media; Simon El Hage, Executive Group Account Director at Lopez Negrete Communications; Marina Filippelli, CEO of Orci; and Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue & Local Media Officer at Estrella Media.