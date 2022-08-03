LIVE STREAMING
Rafael Sánchez, EVP, CIO at Old National Bank.
The successful executive is a native of Puerto Rico. Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

Old National Bank appoints Rafael Sánchez as new EVP, CIO

The financial entity announced the appointment of this Latino leader who will support and promote diverse communities.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
August 03, 2022

Old National Bank (ONB), the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, recently announced the appointment of Rafael A. Sánchez as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Impact Officer, a critical executive leadership role in which the Puerto Rico native will develop and lead corporate initiatives and partnerships that focus on the financial advancement of diverse communities.

Sánchez, who holds a law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, joined ONB in 2018 as President of Private Banking. He will now continue to serve as President of the Indianapolis market, and will be active on the government relations committee in the Indianapolis metro region and central Indiana.

In his new role, Sánchez will be part of Old National's Executive Leadership team and will report to the company's CEO, Jim Ryan.

Ryan stated:

Rafael’s broad range of experience and strong reputation as a servant-leader make him the ideal person for this important role. His passion and energy coupled with his unique skills and experience will help drive the advancement of underrepresented communities.

Sánchez’s Career 

Prior to his arrival at ONB, Sánchez served as President and CEO of Indianapolis Power & Light Co. (now known as AES Indiana), a utility that provides retail electric service to more than 490,000 customers in central Indiana.

The ONB website highlights his work as President of the Old National Private Banking group, where Sánchez brings almost two decades of experience leading teams. “Rafael’s focus is on elevating Old National’s commitment to, and ability to serve, Private Banking clients across our five-state footprint,” it is highlighted.

For his part, Sánchez describes himself as an “experienced Chief Executive Officer and lawyer with a demonstrated history of executive leadership in both the business and civic sector. Skilled in areas such as Strategic Planning and Analysis, Business Development, Stakeholder Management, Talent Development; DEI strategies; Public Speaking, and Legal Strategy / Risk Management.”

Sánchez is also a passionate community leader and volunteer, serving as co-chair of the 2021 Indianapolis NBA All-Star Game, co-chair of the Governor's Annual Scouting Luncheon, and secretary of the Indy Championship Fund.

About Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is ranked among the top 35 US-based banking companies and has been recognized as the World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years.

Founded in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by creating high-value, long-term partnerships with customers and the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services.

TAGS

