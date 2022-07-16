Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez is appointed as General Manager of un(Think) Foods

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to promoting sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, recently named Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez as the new General Manager of its brand un(Think ) Foods, a revolutionary range of new wheat flour products that promise superior nutrition.

Ruiz-Jimenez, who is recognized in the industry for bringing his strong experience for brand building, commercial, digital, and international processes with a passion for health and sustainability, has been chosen to lead the development of operations and commercial launch of this new healthy alternative to conventional wheat flour.

The corporate leader stated:

I am thrilled to join un(Think) foods to challenge the way people think about wheat, baked goods, nutrition and health.

According to Mauro Pennella, president of AgriFORCE Brands, this product offers up to 30 times more fiber, 3 times more protein, and 70% fewer carbohydrates, without compromising taste or quality.

“After extensive consumer research and product development work, we are ready to move un(Think) foods to the next level. We have been working on setting up small scale production and developing our commercial capabilities, and filling this essential position keeps us on track to pilot test our first branded products for consumers and bakeries by late 2022,” added Pennella.

Ruiz-Jimenez's Career

Ruiz-Jimenez is recognized as a growth-oriented leader with a consistent track record of building businesses and brands across industries. He has excelled in various senior management and marketing roles at companies, such as PepsiCo and Diageo.

Prior to his arrival at un(Think) Foods, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer of New York-Presbyterian, where he successfully led a digital transformation based on a modern marketing strategy and was diversely responsible for physicians and hospital consumers medical marketing strategies.

“Feeding from my extensive marketing, commercial and digital experience across consumer brands, markets and industries, I look forward to building a profitable and sustainable business rooted on non-compromising, great-tasting, better-for-you food products and ingredients that are good for us, our communities and our planet. We believe our 100% natural process and IP is a tremendous opportunity to bring products to market that have massive potential across different categories,” underlined Ruiz-Jimenez.

Ruiz-Jimenez, who also has experience with Fortune 500 companies and other private firms in different industries, including healthcare, insurance, digital, AgTech, and CPG, has an MBA from Stanford University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University.

He is also a professor in the CCNY BIC Masters Program, Member and Governance Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Latino Association of Corporate Directors (LCDA).

About AgriFORCE

With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem, providing the best solutions to help to promote sustainable and nutritious crops that feed people around the world.